COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Washington Adds 2023 In-State Wideout Keenan Kuntz To List Of Preferred Walk-Ons
The Washington Huskies continue to find success on the recruiting trail with preferred walk-ons. On Friday, Mead (Spokane, Wa.) ATH Keenan Kuntz announced his decision to walk-on and become the fourth prospect to do so in the 2023 recruiting cycle. In addition to his walk-on offer from the Huskies, Kuntz...
Huskies Enter Last-Place Showdown Needing to Use Their Big Man
Center Braxton Meah could be more of a force if people looked for him.
q13fox.com
Former Seattle Mariner and MLB coach Lee Tinsley dead at 53
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Former Major League Baseball player Lee Tinsley passed away on Thursday at the age of 53. Tinsley died in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is survived by his three children. During his five seasons in the big leagues, Tinsley, an outfielder, played for the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox...
Inflation – Good News for California, Bad News for Washington State
Right now we're at a 40-year-high as far as inflation goes. How does that fit with most cities in the United States? Well, some are definitely feeling it more than others. Here's a look at some cities that have it worse than others and some that you may not notice much of a difference.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
Tri-City Herald
Amtrak adding second round-trip to Vancouver. Here’s when
Amtrak announced it will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., via the Cascades route to fully restore service to pre-pandemic levels, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. Riders can expect the second trip to begin on March 7. The company also announced...
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
seattlemedium.com
Five Local Restaurants Receive Black Kitchen Initiative Grants
For the second consecutive year, The LEE Initiative has donated over $1 million to help preserve the cultural legacy of Black-owned restaurants through its Black Kitchen Initiative – which aims to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Black food by breaking down the barriers that keep Black voices and Black cooking on the margins of American culinary culture.
Port of Seattle elects youngest commissioner in 111-year history
(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission announced the election of the first person of color to serve as Commission President, Sam Cho. Born in 1990, the 32-year-old Cho is not only the first person of color to serve as Commission President but also the youngest. "To...
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
kpq.com
Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash
There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
seattlemedium.com
Rev. Dr. Patricia Hunter Named Interim Pastor at Mt. Zion
Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Seattle recently announced Rev. Dr. Patricia Latrice Hunter as their interim pastor. According to the Church, Mt. Zion’s membership voted overwhelmingly on December 15, 2022 for Rev. Dr. Hunter to serve as their Interim Pastor effective immediately. Multi-talented, dedicated and committed to excellence, Hunter...
Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette
A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
