Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Former Seattle Mariner and MLB coach Lee Tinsley dead at 53

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Former Major League Baseball player Lee Tinsley passed away on Thursday at the age of 53. Tinsley died in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is survived by his three children. During his five seasons in the big leagues, Tinsley, an outfielder, played for the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox...
nwnewsradio.com

Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
Tri-City Herald

Amtrak adding second round-trip to Vancouver. Here’s when

Amtrak announced it will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., via the Cascades route to fully restore service to pre-pandemic levels, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. Riders can expect the second trip to begin on March 7. The company also announced...
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
seattlemedium.com

Five Local Restaurants Receive Black Kitchen Initiative Grants

For the second consecutive year, The LEE Initiative has donated over $1 million to help preserve the cultural legacy of Black-owned restaurants through its Black Kitchen Initiative – which aims to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Black food by breaking down the barriers that keep Black voices and Black cooking on the margins of American culinary culture.
kpq.com

Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash

There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
seattlemedium.com

Rev. Dr. Patricia Hunter Named Interim Pastor at Mt. Zion

Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Seattle recently announced Rev. Dr. Patricia Latrice Hunter as their interim pastor. According to the Church, Mt. Zion’s membership voted overwhelmingly on December 15, 2022 for Rev. Dr. Hunter to serve as their Interim Pastor effective immediately. Multi-talented, dedicated and committed to excellence, Hunter...
MyNorthwest

Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette

A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
