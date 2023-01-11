Read full article on original website
Related
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Us Weekly
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
TheDailyBeast
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’
Dolly Parton shared a thoughtful message in the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death on Thursday, Jan. 12. In a statement, which she shared to Facebook, Parton offers love to Priscilla Presley and addresses the late Elvis and Lisa Marie. "Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God...
Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?
Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Nicolas Cage Tributes Late Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Nicolas Cage was among the many fans, friends and celebrities who shared their thoughts and memories of Lisa Marie Presley after the news of her death on Thursday (Jan. 12). The actor, who was married to Presley from 2002-2004, released a statement saying he is "heartbroken" by the tragic news.
Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]
Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes + the Internet Erupts [Pictures]
Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (Jan. 9) have gone viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead...
Jana Kramer + Mike Caussin’s ‘Fresh Start’ Nashville Home for Sale After Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's former home in Nashville is for sale in the wake of their divorce, and pictures show a stunning custom-built luxury home in an ultra-exclusive neighborhood. Kramer and Caussin built their 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,150-square-foot mansion in 2019, when they decided to move back to Music City...
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]
William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson React to Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have issued statements following the death of Lisa Marie Presley this week. Hanks, who starred in the 2022 Elvis movie in the role of Colonel Tom Parker, shared a photo of Presley on Instagram and a short statement expressing his and Wilson's grief over her death.
Top 10 Trace Adkins Songs
Trace Adkins' biggest career hits have run the gamut of emotions: He's the man behind one of the saddest (and most controversial) war songs in country music, and he's also the one who brought the word "badonkadonk" into the genre's lexicon. Naturally, this countdown of the singer's 10 best tunes is a varied one.
The Chris Young Streak Nobody Is Talking About
Chris Young is on a 14-year hot streak that's filling up his house and (somehow) keeping him humble. Since his first Top 40 single "Voices" in 2009, every one of Young's radio releases has been certified Gold (for 500,000 in sales or equivalent), Platinum (1,000,000) or beyond. That's a 19-song winning streak, up to "At the End of the Bar," which peaked at No. 1 on radio airplay charts last summer.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0