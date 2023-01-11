Browns interviewing Titans’ Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator

** Watch prior coverage in the player above. **

BEREA , Ohio (WJW) — Days after the Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods , the team started looking at one of his possible replacements.

First to be interviewed is Jim Schwartz, the Tennessee Titans’ senior defensive assistant and former head coach of the Detroit Lions, who was in Berea on Wednesday, according to FOX 8’s John Sabol.

Other candidates for the role include the New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores, FOX 8 News reported .

“We are going to look very hard at all of these candidates and schematically, they’ll look at our roster, they’ll look at our tape and we’ll start talking ball and what we could do differently. Those are all conversations to make sure that our personnel matches up with the vision of what we want,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week. “We feel good about some of the candidates we’ve identified and we’re open-minded.”

Woods was hired in late 2020 and spent three seasons with the Browns. The decision to lose him came less than a day after the Browns lost 28-14 to the Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 8, ending their season with a 7-10 record.

Stefanski said it was “not an easy decision.”

“I have tons of respect for Joe the person, Joe the coach. He’s a great, great man. He works extremely hard, he treats people the right way. I just felt like it was in the best interest of the football team to go in that direction,” he said during a press conference. “But he will land on his feet because he’s a good football coach.”

Earlier this month, Woods talked about his future with the team and expressed hopes to return next season.

