Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
'Fugitive of the Week' wanted for parole violation on drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board. Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted for a parole violation on drug charges. Morphis is a 41-year-old white male, 6'4", 205 lbs.,...
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo

The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
US 60 reopened in east Hereford

UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
Brent Harrison, Hereford’s police chief, to retire

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Hereford announced Thursday that Police Chief Brent Harrison has retired. This comes after Harrison served for 35 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was in Hereford and Deaf Smith County, according to the Hereford Police Department’s website. Harrison had previously been placed on administrative […]
Amarillo police activity at NW 9th and N Mississippi

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NewsChannel 10 team has responded to the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi about police activity in the area. Officials say Amarillo police were trying to serve a warrant. The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad is also on scene. More information will be given once...
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.

Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
VIDEO: Amarillo Gym Owner Talks About Weird Arrests

You may recall a curious incident last year wherein a local man was arrested for his YouTube videos. To be more specific, he was arrested for offenses documented in over 20 videos that showed him to be engaged in street racing--at times in excess of 100mph. Kevin Patrick Van Voris,...
Tonya Winston Running for Mayor of Amarillo

The first candidate to announce their candidacy for the open seat for Mayor of Amarillo is Tonya Winston, a local entrepreneur. Winston, who is also known as “Lady Butterscotch,” kicked off her campaign at an event at the Amarillo Cultural Center. During a speech at the event, Winston...
