usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
Utah man says he and his cousin discovered body on side of the road
A man was found dead among some brush on the side of a road in South Ogden Friday afternoon, and police say it's likely the body had been there for a while.
kslnewsradio.com
Body discovered in Ogden, police say its been there since September
OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police Department responded to the discovery of a body Friday evening. The department believes it had been there since September. Officers were dispatched to the area of 4800 S. Washington Blvd following the discovery of a deceased male. The body was discovered on the side of Washington Blvd.
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
Man blocks traffic, spits in officer’s face in North Logan
A man reportedly blocked traffic, spit in an officer's face and kicked additional officers while being detained in North Logan on Friday.
Arguments made in lawsuit between school district and family over softball field
A couple suing the Uintah School District over its softball field made their case in court on Wednesday.
kjzz.com
Utah man left without heat for nearly 2 weeks due to slow delivery of propane gas tank
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden man was without heat for nearly two weeks because his propane gas tank was not delivered. When Tom McCabe gets off work, he lights the fireplace to keep warm and eats dinner next to the fire. "It's like I'm actually camping. The very...
upr.org
New mobile home park proposed in Nibley
A new mobile home park has been proposed in Nibley. The project, called Elkhorn Mobile Estates, would be a 68-unit park on about 9.7 acres at 2850 S. 800 West. The city of Nibley first reviewed the proposal last month, but City Planner Levi Roberts said more discussion will be forthcoming. The topic likely will be brought up again at the meeting on Jan. 19.
SHOTS FIRED: Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public to check security cameras
Deputies responded to a report of several shots fired Friday night, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
kjzz.com
Suspected drunk bicyclist suffers serious injuries after struck by car in Logan
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 57-year-old man on a bicycle who allegedly was intoxicated when he was struck by a vehicle in Logan was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to officials with the Logan Police Department, the man was traveling against a red light through the intersection at 100 West 400 North in Logan on Thursday around 5 p.m.
kvnutalk
Hyde Park man arrested following incident outside North Logan Walmart – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 30-year-old Hyde Park man has been arrested following a suspicious incident outside the North Logan Walmart. Michael Forest Bean was booked Friday afternoon into the Cache County Jail. According to a press release from the North Park Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1600 North Main...
davishighnews.com
Outrage from Snow Basin locals over newest addition to IKON pass
The all-time favorite ski resort at Davis High School and within the Kaysville community, Snow Basin, has joined the IKON pass this ski season. Locals and lifetime skiers at Snow Basin are outraged at this recent event, due to the negative effects the IKON pass can have on ski resorts when it comes to prices and overcrowding. But is the IKON pass all that bad?
Officials identify contractor who died after falling off roof
Condolences are being offered by the Bannock County Coroner's Office.
ksl.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday
OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Harward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
House deemed 'total loss,' man faces 4 felonies in South Weber house fire
A South Weber man is in custody after threatening police with a knife and setting a house on fire following a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon.
upr.org
Experts predict gas prices to level out
Shelia Jensen said that as of late, she has seen gasoline prices dropping “a penny or two” at a time, but even when they were about a dollar more last summer, her business still kept busy selling gas. “It didn’t seem to change,” she said of the steady...
