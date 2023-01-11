ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, UT

usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Body discovered in Ogden, police say its been there since September

OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police Department responded to the discovery of a body Friday evening. The department believes it had been there since September. Officers were dispatched to the area of 4800 S. Washington Blvd following the discovery of a deceased male. The body was discovered on the side of Washington Blvd.
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

New mobile home park proposed in Nibley

A new mobile home park has been proposed in Nibley. The project, called Elkhorn Mobile Estates, would be a 68-unit park on about 9.7 acres at 2850 S. 800 West. The city of Nibley first reviewed the proposal last month, but City Planner Levi Roberts said more discussion will be forthcoming. The topic likely will be brought up again at the meeting on Jan. 19.
NIBLEY, UT
kjzz.com

Suspected drunk bicyclist suffers serious injuries after struck by car in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 57-year-old man on a bicycle who allegedly was intoxicated when he was struck by a vehicle in Logan was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to officials with the Logan Police Department, the man was traveling against a red light through the intersection at 100 West 400 North in Logan on Thursday around 5 p.m.
LOGAN, UT
davishighnews.com

Outrage from Snow Basin locals over newest addition to IKON pass

The all-time favorite ski resort at Davis High School and within the Kaysville community, Snow Basin, has joined the IKON pass this ski season. Locals and lifetime skiers at Snow Basin are outraged at this recent event, due to the negative effects the IKON pass can have on ski resorts when it comes to prices and overcrowding. But is the IKON pass all that bad?
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Harward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

Experts predict gas prices to level out

Shelia Jensen said that as of late, she has seen gasoline prices dropping “a penny or two” at a time, but even when they were about a dollar more last summer, her business still kept busy selling gas. “It didn’t seem to change,” she said of the steady...
WELLSVILLE, UT

