On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St. Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee. SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet...
Housing council approves 100% tax abatement
SIDNEY – The City-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council approved a tax abatement for JBM Sidney, LLC, to build a new apartment complex at a meeting on Jan. 12. The company requested a 100% tax abatement for the lot over 15 years for a total abatement of $9,604,613....
Sidney BOE approves CRA Agreements
SIDNEY — Two resolutions dealing with tax exmptions for proposed housing developments were approved Thursday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. The first resolution, submitted by Vision Development, is for a new multi-family housing development to be located on property in the city of Sidney and Shelby County southwest of Kuther Road and Howard Street. The company plans to create 320 new housing units provided the appropriate economic development incentives are available.
unioncountydailydigital.com
What To Do With The ADUs?
They are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs for short, and it was this subject that consumed the best part of a two-hour Marysville City Council meeting Monday. ADUs are just as described, additional housing units – which can be either attached or detached from a single-family home – inside the city limits. While there are a number of ADUs in use in the city right now, the Marysville City Council is seeking to codify their existence. New ADUs will have to meet certain standards to include matching architectural styles, living space minimums and maximums, height requirements and so on. As of now, the City of Marysville has no standard code for the use of ADUs and two ordinances that were before Council Monday for second readings and public hearings would regulate their construction and use. ADUs that are already in use will be grandfathered in; the legislation will mostly affect only new construction.
Shelby County Republicans seek censure of representatives
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Central Committee is seeking censure on the 22 Republians who voted with Democrats during the election for the Ohio House of Representatives speaker. In a letter sent to fellow Ohio Republicans, Dan Cecil, chairman, Shelby County Republican Party, wrote, “The Shelby County Republican...
Wren re-elected Jackson Center BOE president
JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Brad Wren was re-elected president of the board. Krissy Mullenhour was re-elected vice president. The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. as the date for the monthly meetings,...
Out of the past
————— Employees of the Bellefontaine Bridge Company are here to superintend the putting up of the hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street. The Sidney High school gymnasium will be opened by a physical culture entertainment and basketball game in the armory the evening of Jan. 21. The contesting team will be the Sidney high school girls and the girls of the Dayton View gymnasium.
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
wcbe.org
ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms
The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
Kettering trash pickup for MLK Jr. Day
KETTERING — Trash collection for Kettering will occur on Martin Luther King Jr Day, Monday, January 16. Christmas tree curb pickup will continue until Friday, January 20, by Rumpke. Any tree placed on the curb must be of all decorations and lights. If residents wish to recycle their trees, they can be taken to Montgomery County Solid Waste District.
Four new trustees elected to UW board
SIDNEY — Roxanne Hepfer, Human Resources business partner, Edgewell; Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership; Missy Tallmadge, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Health; Jenny VanMatre, retired teacher, Sidney City Schools; have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Hepfer, a...
Houston Community Association dinner planned
HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having thier annual dinner meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. The association will provide a meat and cheese tray, buns and beverages. Please bring a dish to share and tableware for your family. The Houston High School Jazz Band will be performing, and the association will be giving away door prizes.
New Year-New You
Attending a joint New Year – New You event held by YP Connect and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce are, left to right, YP Connect Committee Chair and WiseBridge Financial Advisor Aaron Watkins, of Sidney, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, of Minster, Emerson Wagner Realty Broker Susan Schaffer and Sidney Body CarStar GM Cameron Eisenhardt, both of Sidney. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 12. Attendees could have professional headshots taken with which to update their look when promoting themselves.
Military.com
Air Force Base Digs Giant Trench to Reduce Impact of Forever Chemicals on Groundwater
In an effort to stop PFAS contamination before it reaches the Dayton water system, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said engineers have built a 420-foot-long trench near a hazardous materials storage site on the base. "The constructed trench will intercept impacted groundwater, and a downgradient-collection basin will catch affected surface water...
City record
-10:04 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to trespassing in the 300 block of Adams Street. -5:31 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of East Parkwood Street. -5:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of...
Early registration underway for 2023 Ohio Pork Congress
NEW ALBANY – Ohio Pork Congress continues to deliver relevant information for everyone in the pork industry, from pig caretakers to farm team members to decision makers and allied industry partners. The event will take place Feb. 7-8, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio. The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend.
Pioneer Electric employee graduates from leadership skills program
PIQUA — Pioneer Electric District Member Service Supervisor Deanna Wintrow has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders. The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Pioneer’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports – 1/12/2023
GPD responded at 11:47 PM to 201 Warren St. upper apartment on a domestic disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, Kyley Ann Magill could be heard yelling loudly. The officer entered the residence and learned that she was there picking up her property from Lloyd’s residence. The two were no longer in a relationship, did not reside together, and had no children together. Magill continued to yell while the officers were there but was able to obtain most of her property and was advised to call the police department for a keep the peace if she needed to return to the residence for the rest.
American Legion Auxilliary to help with event
FORT LORAMIE — The meeting of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxilliary Post 355 was called to order on Dec. 12, 2022, by President Cindy Plas. During the meeting, the board determined that they would help make food for the Gun Raffel on Feb. 18. They set their preparation date for after their Feb. 13 meeting and determined they would make chicken sandwiches and potato salad. All auxilliary members will be asked to bring a dessert such as cookies or brownies.
County record
-11:09 a.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 700 block of North West Avenue. -8:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Redmond Road in Russia. -8:24 to 8:28 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to three drug offenses in the 1000 block...
