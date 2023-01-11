Read full article on original website
Heinrich K. Petersen, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 87-year-old Heinrich K. Peterson of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Heinrich K. Petersen died Friday at Baxter Health.
Stanley Thomas Gray, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Stanley Thomas Gray of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Stanley Thomas Gray died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
Lyle Robards, 81, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Lyle Robards of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Lyle Robards died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Wanda F. Gaylord, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wanda F. Gaylord of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wanda Gaylord died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament starts at Alpena
Several area schools will participate in the Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament beginning Saturday in Alpena. On the boys’ side, Valley Springs and Green Forest get underway at 10, Marshall meets Berryville at noon, Flippin faces Kingston at 2, Yellville-Summit takes on Deer at 4, and Omaha plays Alpena at 5. On the girls’ bracket, Ozark Mountain will be paired with Green Forest at 11, Marshall meets Kingston at 1, and Flippin faces Alpena at 3.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the first home outing of the conference slate. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to welcome Van Buren to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 10-8 on the...
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
Jimmy D. Cupples, 74, Salesville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Jimmy D. Cupples of Salesville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Jimmy D. Cupples died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
MHHS bowling teams get swept at Harrison
The Mountain Home High School bowling team had a tough road trip on as they were swept by Harrison at Oddball Social. The Lady Bombers were edged out by the Lady Goblins 1,693-1,676. Katie Camp led Mountain Home with a 319 series. Mountain Home also lost the boys’ match to...
MHHS swim teams win meet at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams had a successful trip to Pocahontas. The Bombers and Lady Bombers both got the win as they got past Pocahontas, Greene County Tech, Jonesboro, Valley View and Brookland. For Mountain Home’s girls, Kendra McLean finished just 6/10 of a second shy of a...
Norfork bowling teams to host Ron Booy Memorial Tournament
The Norfork High School bowling teams are set to host Ron Booy Memorial Tournament Friday in Mountain Home. Other schools competing include Izard County, Concord and Southside Batesville. Action begins at 5 at Driftwood Lanes.
5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments
The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
James Philpott, 84, Norfork (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old James Philpott of Norfork are pending at Roller Funeral Home. James Philpott died Thursday in Norfork.
AGFC hosting 2nd annual ‘Big Squirrel Challenge’
Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says it’s not time to put away the hunting gear just yet. AGFC is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide Jan. 13 and 14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for...
Thursday basketball schedule includes road trips for several MH junior high teams
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams in Jonesboro for an outing with Douglas MacArthur. The eighth grade girls’ game tips off at 5 followed by both freshman contests. Three area teams will compete in the semifinals...
MH girls to compete in Searcy wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team will be in Searcy on Friday. The Lady Bombers are set to take part in the Lady Lions Invitational. The start time is set for 3:30.
Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
