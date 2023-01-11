ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
KTLO

MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament starts at Alpena

Several area schools will participate in the Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament beginning Saturday in Alpena. On the boys’ side, Valley Springs and Green Forest get underway at 10, Marshall meets Berryville at noon, Flippin faces Kingston at 2, Yellville-Summit takes on Deer at 4, and Omaha plays Alpena at 5. On the girls’ bracket, Ozark Mountain will be paired with Green Forest at 11, Marshall meets Kingston at 1, and Flippin faces Alpena at 3.
ALPENA, AR
KTLO

Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren

High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the first home outing of the conference slate. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to welcome Van Buren to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 10-8 on the...
VAN BUREN, AR
KYTV

Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MHHS bowling teams get swept at Harrison

The Mountain Home High School bowling team had a tough road trip on as they were swept by Harrison at Oddball Social. The Lady Bombers were edged out by the Lady Goblins 1,693-1,676. Katie Camp led Mountain Home with a 319 series. Mountain Home also lost the boys’ match to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS swim teams win meet at Pocahontas

The Mountain Home High School swim teams had a successful trip to Pocahontas. The Bombers and Lady Bombers both got the win as they got past Pocahontas, Greene County Tech, Jonesboro, Valley View and Brookland. For Mountain Home’s girls, Kendra McLean finished just 6/10 of a second shy of a...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments

The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

AGFC hosting 2nd annual ‘Big Squirrel Challenge’

Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says it’s not time to put away the hunting gear just yet. AGFC is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide Jan. 13 and 14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson

Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
ARKANSAS STATE

