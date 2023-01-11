Mark Stone will be out of the lineup for at least a week for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Golden Knights’ official website reports. This is just awful news for the Golden Knights. After a slow start to the season, Stone had turned it around over the past month, and now they have lost him once again. The knock on Stone throughout his career has been that when on the ice, he’s one of the better players in the game, but one of his best abilities is not always availability.

8 HOURS AGO