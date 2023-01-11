Read full article on original website
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’
The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback. In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
What NFL Team Reportedly Would Have To Pay Derek Carr After Trade
Derek Carr officially said his goodbyes to the Raiders fanbase Thursday and the Las Vegas organization reportedly started the process of evaluating the quarterback’s trade market. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday confirmed all signs point to Carr leaving the organization. What happens from here, however, is quite unknown....
Patriots Rumors: New Context On Bill Belichick’s Coaching Plans
We’re starting to see a somewhat clearer picture of how Bill Belichick will go about fixing the New England Patriots offense. On Wednesday, multiple reports indicated Belichick’s end-of-season meeting with team owner Robert Kraft resulted in the two being on the same page about making changes to the offense’s coaching structure. What form those changes take — will Bill O’Brien replace Matt Patricia? is Kliff Kingsbury an option? — remains to be seen, but it appears Belichick will not run it back with the same group that created an anemic mess in 2022.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital
NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday. The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
Dolphins-Bills Thursday injury report ahead of wild-card matchup
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon, playoff meeting with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) were the non-participants.
NFL Rumors: Ravens Still Want To Sign Lamar Jackson Long Term
Injuries have kept Lamar Jackson from helping the Ravens in the playoffs the last two seasons, but Baltimore still wants him as its long-term quarterback. Jackson is dealing with a Grade 2 PCL sprain that will keep him sidelined for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The signal-caller tweeted he suffered the ailment in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos and “can’t give 100% of myself to my guys and fans.”
Patriots’ Marcus Jones Makes First-Team All-Pro As Punt Returner
Marcus Jones’ terrific rookie season for the Patriots earned him one of the NFL’s highest honors. New England’s triple-threat cornerback was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner after leading the league in punt-return yards (362) and ranking second in punt-return average (12.5) in his first pro season.
Seahawks lose 41-23 to 49ers, eliminated from playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are officially eliminated from the playoffs following the team’s 41-23 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The No. 7 seed Seahawks made the playoffs following their win last Sunday against the Rams and the Green Bay Packer’s loss against the Detroit Lions. In their way of making a playoff run is the No....
Mark Stone Will Miss Time for the Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone will be out of the lineup for at least a week for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Golden Knights’ official website reports. This is just awful news for the Golden Knights. After a slow start to the season, Stone had turned it around over the past month, and now they have lost him once again. The knock on Stone throughout his career has been that when on the ice, he’s one of the better players in the game, but one of his best abilities is not always availability.
Bills add wide receiver Cole Beasley to active roster ahead of wild-card matchup with Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that wide receiver Cole Beasley was signed from the practice squad and added to the 53-man roster ahead of the game against the Dolphins.
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert won't Play Sunday vs. Bills
Raheem Mostert won’t play Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network reports. Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the must-win game over the New York Jets last week and will miss the wild card game versus the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. This means that...
Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Declines Interview With This Team
Jerod Mayo appears to be a step closer to returning to New England. The Patriots inside linebackers coach reportedly has declined his interview with the Carolina Panthers for their vacant head-coaching job, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston and Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald on Saturday. This...
Can the Los Angeles Chargers Win the AFC?
There’s no doubt the AFC is loaded with talented teams, but can the Los Angeles Chargers play the role of spoiler and win the conference?. The Chargers enter the AFC playoffs as the fifth seed and open on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things didn’t go as planned for LA when the teams met in Week 3, with the Jaguars blowing out the Chargers 38-10.
4 bold Dolphins predictions vs. Bills in NFL Wild Card
The Miami Dolphins snuck into the NFL Playoffs after snapping a five-game losing streak with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets. They’re set for a difficult Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and the Dolphins will surely be feeling the absence of Tua Tagovailoa, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt. With a high-stakes playoff game on the horizon, we’re going to make some bold Dolphins predictions vs. the Bills in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
In what should be one of the tighter games of Wild Card Weekend, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants. New York Giants (+132) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-158) Total: 48.5 (O -104, U -118) There weren’t expectations for the New York Giants to make a playoff run in...
Bills vs. Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson to start
The Miami Dolphins have a starting quarterback. When the Dolphins (9-8) visit the Buffalo Bills (13-3) for their Wild-Card clash on Sunday, it will be Skylar Thompson under center. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel made that announcement on via video conference on Friday. Thompson was expected to be the starter...
AFC East Rival Reportedly Will Interview Patriots’ Nick Caley
The Jets are interviewing candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator job, and they reportedly have their eyes set on a Patriots assistant. New York will interview New England tight ends coach Nick Caley, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The request reportedly was sent in, and the interview will happen next week.
