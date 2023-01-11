Federal safety system outage delays over 6,700 US flights. What WA travelers need to know

Over 6,700 United States-based flights were delayed and a further 1,000-plus were canceled early Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System.

Regular air traffic operations resumed across the country at approximately 6 a.m. Pacific time, but more than 100 flights either departing from or arriving at Seattle Tacoma International were delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware .

The source of the outage is still unknown, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter that there is no evidence of a cyberattack causing the interruption.

“The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage,” Jean-Pierre wrote in her tweet . “There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates.”

The FAA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that oversees and regulates civilian aviation within the U.S. The Notice to Air Missions System is a system that contains essential information for pilots and other aviation personnel; it sends alerts of any conditions that may affect the safety of a flight.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning that the committee is investigating the outage and examining ways to prevent a repeat in the future.

“The number one priority is safety,” Cantwell wrote in the tweet . “As the Committee prepares for FAA reauthorization legislation, we will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages. The public needs a resilient air transportation system.”

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also confirmed Wednesday morning that the outage is fully restored and said he had ordered an after-action process to determine the cause of the blackout and the next steps.

Travel waivers

Major U.S. airlines, such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, all reported delays across the country.

United directly addressed the FAA server outage and is offering travelers a travel waiver if their flight was canceled or delayed to or from 11 airports nationwide. Tickets must have been purchased before Jan. 10 with a travel date between Jan. 11 and 16.

The waiver offers customers a full refund or the opportunity to change their flight as long as it is between the same cities as originally ticketed. All rebooking fees will be waived.

Delta and Southwest Airlines , among other airlines, are also offering similar waivers.