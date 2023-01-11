Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills
On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
Indiana Man Leaves His Meth at a Store, Gets Arrested After Coming Back to Get it
Let me start off by saying, I have never smoked, injected, or inhaled an illegal drug of any kind in my life. With that in mind, I can't say with absolute certainty that I wouldn't do what this man in Madison, Indiana did recently when he left a bag of meth in the bathroom of a business, but I'd like to think I wouldn't.
WLKY.com
Jury finds woman guilty of 2021 Jeffersonville laundromat murder
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Clark County jury found a woman accused in a 2021 laundromat murder that left a Jeffersonville grandmother dead guilty. Alexandra Gales was found guilty of murder after a trial that lasted two days. Gales is the woman police arrested for the murder of Yolanda Moore...
wslmradio.com
Two Arrested in Drug Related Death of 33-Year-Old Scottsburg Woman
Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on SR 39...
WLKY.com
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
Wave 3
Woman convicted in Jeffersonville homicide at coin laundry
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Indiana jury has returned a guilty verdict in the case of a woman charged with a murder at a laundromat. The verdict in the trial of Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, came after a two day trial. She is facing 45 to 65 years in prison.
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
953wiki.com
Washington County Man Arrested for Child Molesting
Wednesday Afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County, Indiana man on multiple felony counts of Child Molesting after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case was referred...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
WRBI Radio
ISP-Versailles detectives arrest Washington Co. man for Child Molesting
Salem, IN — Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of Child Molesting after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case was...
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
WLKY.com
2 facing drug charges after woman dies of overdose in southern Indiana
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman have been arrested in Washington County on multiple felony charges following a suspected overdose death, according to the Indiana State Police. Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both of Henryville, were arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
YAHOO!
Louisville man charged with kidnapping girl in Valley Station is sentenced to prison
Update: Wildt was sentenced in January 2023 to 13 years in prison, according to court records. The original story from July 2021 is below. The arrest this month of a Louisville man who allegedly kidnapped a 6-year-old girl while she was riding a bicycle outside her Valley Station home garnered national attention and offered reminders of "stranger danger."
korncountry.com
Scipio man arrested on stolen weapon charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Jennings County man on several charges Wednesday evening after a stolen rifle was found in his car during a traffic stop. Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near Second and California...
Wave 3
Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive. According to LMPD...
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested, charged with murder after fatal crash I-264 West
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass killed one person. Louisville officers responded to the crash involving three cars Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. An arrest citation said a driver had rear-ended another. (Story...
Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle pursuit through parts of Greensburg. Officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile was reported to have attacked his father while they were in a vehicle on East Freeland Road. When police pulled up, they said the man was outside of the […]
Comments / 0