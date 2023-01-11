ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryville, IN

wslmradio.com

Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills

On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Two Arrested in Drug Related Death of 33-Year-Old Scottsburg Woman

Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on SR 39...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Washington County Man Arrested for Child Molesting

Wednesday Afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County, Indiana man on multiple felony counts of Child Molesting after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case was referred...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Wave 3

UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
MITCHELL, IN
korncountry.com

Scipio man arrested on stolen weapon charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Jennings County man on several charges Wednesday evening after a stolen rifle was found in his car during a traffic stop. Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near Second and California...
COLUMBUS, IN
Wave 3

Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive. According to LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle pursuit through parts of Greensburg. Officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile was reported to have attacked his father while they were in a vehicle on East Freeland Road. When police pulled up, they said the man was outside of the […]
GREENSBURG, IN

