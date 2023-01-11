Read full article on original website
Related
One of 40 Shelby GT500 KRs Selling At GAA
Behind the wheel of this rare muscle car is all class. Ford’s Mustang was a major player in the automotive world, mostly for its part in creating a new class of American sports automobile. That genre was called the Pony Car which is the perfect middle ground between muscle and sports cars. However, Ford wasn’t the only one with a hand responsible for the Mustang’s success. In fact, almost every famous Mustang you can imagine was probably built by Shelby.
Carroll Shelby Would Have Been 100 Today. Here’s a Look Back at the Automotive Legend—and His Cars.
In a world where social media pushes pretension to extremes, individuals are now regarded as “brands,” their names appended to the most trivial of items. Without doubt, time will prove many of these personalities as ephemeral as the products they endorse, relegating most to a Wikipedia footnote—with “citation needed.” By contrast, one man’s name—his cars, his legacy and even his logo—is a brand recognized around the world. His contribution to postwar automotive history is inestimable, alongside a shortlist of names like Enzo Ferrari, Colin Chapman and Ferruccio Lamborghini. Carroll Hall Shelby, who would have been 100 years old on January 11,...
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
Carroll Shelby's 100th birthday anniversary saluted with Centennial Edition Ford Mustang
The Centennial Edition Mustang is Shelby American's tribute to its founder. The 750 hp custom Mustang GT will be limited to just 100 vehicles built.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It
If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Urban explorer finds abandoned barn filled with forgotten classic cars worth $210K
A LUCKY photographer and filmmaker has stumbled upon an old barn in Canada with eight abandoned classic cars made from 1962 to 1984. While the vintage vehicles were in varying states of decay, the lot’s value is estimated to be around $210,000. This urban explorer named Dave grabbed a...
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Selling Half of His Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
Mike Wolfe of American Pickers is looking to sell off half of his large vintage motorcycle collection at this time. Wolfe, known for his “picking” skills through antiques and collectibles, will be selling more than 60 bikes. That’s nearly half of his private collection. It all will go down at the world’s largest motorcycle auction in Las Vegas later in January.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play a ferocious set of Yardbirds classics with the White Stripes in 2002
On Wednesday (January 11), Jeff Beck – one of the greatest and most influential electric guitar players of all time – passed away at the age of 78. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
fordauthority.com
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
2005 Mustang: Should You Daily Drive the First S197 Ford Mustang?
The 2005 Ford Mustang is part of the S197-generation pony car, and brought great change to the Mustang. Furthermore, the Mustang V6 and GT are decent daily drivers. The post 2005 Mustang: Should You Daily Drive the First S197 Ford Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In Post Malone's Collection
American songwriter, actor, and award-winning recording artist Austin Richard Post is among a new generation of musicians that fuse different music genres into multiple subgenres to create a unique, modern sound. Born on July 4, 1995, Austin Post derived his "Post Malone" stage name from an online rap name generator (IMDb). He began his music career at age 16 by creating his "Young and After Them Riches" mixtape using Audacity, a free and open-source recording software and digital audio editor (per DuPont Registry).
fordauthority.com
2017 Ford Bronco RTR Racer At Petersen Museum: Photo Gallery
Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a man who wears many hats, competing in Formula Drift and the Ultra4 Racing series behind the wheel of Ford Mustang and Ford Bronco racers, while also serving as a Ford Performance spokesperson and creating and running RTR vehicles, which makes and sells parts and accessories, as well as turnkey vehicles. Recently, we’ve seen Gittin Jr. do his thing with more than one sixth-generation Bronco, which have appeared at both SEMA and Moab, and now, we’re getting a better look at one of his older models, as Ford Authority recently spotted the 2017 Ford Bronco RTR racer on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
1 Ford Mustang Mach-E Problem That Owners Are Least Happy With, According to CarComplaints
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been having some reliability issues recently. Here's the Mach-E problem that drivers are least happy about. The post 1 Ford Mustang Mach-E Problem That Owners Are Least Happy With, According to CarComplaints appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0