$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
Here's why a bunch of games, including Starfield, just changed release dates on Steam
Starfield, Redfall, Ark 2, and a bunch of other games slated for launch in 2023 are now listed as simply “coming soon.”
Starfield is getting a 'deep dive' showcase, but not until after this month's Xbox/Bethesda livestream
Microsoft has confirmed that an Xbox/Bethesda 'Developer Direct' livestream showcase will take place on January 25.
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
PlayStation Plus announced the wrong free game for January 2023
So, it turns out that one of the free games revealed in yesterday's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium announcement for January was a mistake, and honestly, we're sort of sad about it. PlayStation Plus had a very strong 2022, offering subscribers Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Slay the Spire, God of War,...
Developer gives game away for free because it can't find a 'non-predatory' studio to handle mobile port
If you were keeping up with The Game Awards nominations last year (or just have good taste in general), you’ll probably be familiar with Vampire Survivors. The oh-so-moreish roguelite was a hidden gem in 2022’s lineup of games - players are tasked with taking on waves of enemies with the goal of surviving for a full 30 minutes. With a brilliant soundtrack and a gorgeous retro vibe, anyone who plays it will easily understand why it got nominated for Best Debut Indie at The Game Awards. It was also one of GAMINGbible’s favourite games of the year, which I’m not saying counts for more, but it’s something, okay?
Why Your Xbox Series X Fan Might Be Running Loud
The Xbox Series X has a design similar to a computer tower; it is tall when upright but can also be positioned on its side. Regardless of your chosen orientation, one significant element remains unobstructed: the air exhaust vent, which covers the large fan hidden directly below the vent's hole-filled grille and glowing green light.
Hogwarts Legacy confirms 60fps mode for consoles
Counting down to the release of Hogwarts Legacy isn’t the easiest task. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC owners are less than one month away from getting their hands on the title. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One folk will then have to wait until April, with Nintendo Switch owners trailing behind in July. It’s certainly not a conventional rollout.
GameFi MMORPG, Oath Of Peak, launches on Polygon to 300,000 pre-registered players
With over $20 million invested in the gameplay alone, Yeeha Games aims to position Oath of Peak as one of Web3's leading games. January 12, 2022 — Yeeha Games, Bybit’s Games platform, announced today the launch of its first MMORPG on the Polygon blockchain, Oath of Peak, with a trailer showing off the diverse gameplay. The game’s closed beta received an impressive number of favorable reviews, and over 300,000 pre-registered players are anticipating today’s launch.
‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ release date, gameplay and latest news
Hollow Knight: Silksong has been a long time coming, having been initially planned as an expansion to the original game that launched in 2014. You’ll play as Hornet, who did appear in the original. After plans to include Hornet in Hollow Knight DLC grew, the team decided to give them their own game. Hollow Knight: Silksong was later revealed in 2019.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
Steam Deck Officially Getting 2023's Biggest Game
2023's biggest game is going to be on Steam Deck! The Steam Deck has been a pretty revolutionary device for a lot of gamers. Although not the first of its kind, it is the best in class. It allows people to bring their Steam library with them wherever they go and still get a solid, premium experience with the game. Even if you don't own a PC, it's an awesome portable gaming device. Not only can you play indies and other small-scale stuff, but you can also play some of the biggest games releasing today like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and in just a few months, The Last of Us Part I.
Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release
Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.
When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?
Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are a ritual for players everywhere, but they’re especially impactful in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where seasonal prestige ranks are tied to rewards. Sometimes, double XP weekends are few and far between during seasons. But it’s always good to know...
Epic Games Store Surprise Gives Away 3 Free Games at Once
Epic Games routinely gives away one or two free games a week through the Epic Games Store, but this week, it's done one better for players. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away three free games at once, and one of those is a game that just released within the past couple of months. The games in question are Divine Knockout, First Class Trouble, and Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and you can claim them all for free now so long as you have an Epic Games Store account.
Ubisoft Plus subscription service could arrive on Xbox soon
It has been almost a year since Ubisoft announced its Ubisoft Plus subscription service would be available on Xbox. Shortly after, it was announced for PlayStation, too, but nothing has come of that yet, save for a few Ubisoft titles landing on PlayStation Plus. If a recent report from Insider Gaming is accurate, Xbox owners will soon be able to access Ubisoft+ from their consoles.
SlashGear
