2023's biggest game is going to be on Steam Deck! The Steam Deck has been a pretty revolutionary device for a lot of gamers. Although not the first of its kind, it is the best in class. It allows people to bring their Steam library with them wherever they go and still get a solid, premium experience with the game. Even if you don't own a PC, it's an awesome portable gaming device. Not only can you play indies and other small-scale stuff, but you can also play some of the biggest games releasing today like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and in just a few months, The Last of Us Part I.

2 DAYS AGO