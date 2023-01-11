Man shoots mom of 2 to death, then is hit by car right after, North Carolina cops say

A man charged in the murder of a mom was hit by a car shortly after he shot her, North Carolina police say.

Vashon Juan Sigler was charged with first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, the Greensboro Police Department said in a Jan. 10 news release. He has been in police custody since Jan. 1.

Police said Sigler, 48, shot Natasha Yvette Walker around 1 :30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Shortly after, Sigler was hit by a car. He was hospitalized and received treatment for his injuries.

The driver involved in the wreck has cooperated with police, the department said.

Walker — a 32-year-old mother of two, wife and business owner — died shortly after she was shot, according to police. She is remembered as “wonderful mother, sister, wife, friend ... just amazing.”

“ I’m so crushed!!! I miss holding your warm and your soft soul right next to me at this time of night,” Walker’s husband Jesse wrote on Facebook. “I’m missing you.”

“She is the definition of a true boss !! She fought through blood, sweat, & tears being successful & accomplished all these things in a short amount of time,” a friend said in a Facebook post.

“Natasha touched the lives of thousands of people,” another friend wrote on a GoFundMe for the family.

“Tasha was born with overflow. She wanted to share her joy for life itself with anyone whose path she crossed. Tasha would even give you a cup if you had a way to gather the abundance of favor that bestowed her,” the description of the fundraiser reads.

Greensboro is about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte.

