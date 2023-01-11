Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked
The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)
We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
New Years deal: Walmart is practically giving away this 19-piece The Pioneer Woman cookware set for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
A little-known secret can save shoppers up to 70% off at Amazon – and you don’t need to be a Prime member
WHO doesn't want to find ways to save in the new year - and thanks to a little-known secret, consumers can find massive savings at Amazon. The best part is you could save up to 70 percent - and you don't even need to be a Prime member. It involves...
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Amazon Promo Codes for January 2023
Get saving on those orders with these {offer_count} Amazon promo codes
Refreshed Lenovo Yoga laptops unveiled at CES — with one skipping North America
Lenovo unveils updated Yoga laptops at CES, with three refreshed models planned for North America while one remains absent with no specifications or details.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Gizmodo
Nothing Phone (1) is Finally Available in the U.S.
Six months after Nothing originally debuted the Phone (1), it is now available for U.S. users. The Nothing Phone (1) costs $300 and can be purchased directly through the manufacturer’s website. But caveat emptor, buying this device means actively entering a beta program. Nothing is selling the black version...
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0