Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix; Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group, highlights solutions

Water leaders to lawmakers: No ‘silver bullet’ in Arizona’s water crisis
The day after Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State, outlining plans to address the state’s growing water crisis, the heads of the state’s water agencies stood before lawmakers to deliver an at times grim reality of the state’s water future. “I do not...
Gov. Hobbs’ budget proposal would eliminate Border Strike Force
In Ducey’s last year in office, he proposed practically doubling the Border Strike Force budget from $9 million to $17.1 million.|| Rachel Beth Banks, Cronkite News. Gov. Katie Hobbs, in her first proposed budget unveiled Friday, recommended eliminating the Arizona Border Strike Force, a pet program of former Gov. Doug Ducey, and reallocating the troopers within the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now
Election workers process ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center during the November 2022 election.Joshua Lott / The Washington Post via Getty Images. How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now. Gov. Hobbs says last year’s problems, from equipment errors to the politics of...
[VIEWPOINT] Private sector should follow Gov. Hobbs’ lead on affordable housing
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Greenlight Communities.) This past election helped bring our current housing crisis into focus, and I applaud Gov. Katie Hobbs for prioritizing a plan to address the problem. Gov. Hobbs made affordable housing a campaign issue and crafted a comprehensive plan for the state. Read the...
Chandler to consider plans for office, industrial
Owners of a pair of Chandler projects look to hear possible next steps on Thursday night. Chandler City Council will consider rezoning a 3.6-acre site, making way for the Avenir office-medical building. The proposed development would bring a 46,874 square feet for medical and office users to the northwest corner of Dobson and Pecos roads. The site is zoned for a senior living facility and is owned by Scottsdale-based Avenir Senior Living.
Why ASU, UA poured $125.5M into athletics at height of pandemic, among most in the U.S.
The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team takes on the UCLA Bruins at McKale Center on Jan. 9, 2021, in Tucson.Photo:Christian Petersen || Getty Images. Contributions from schools have likely receded, but the future appears precarious for the athletics finances at Arizona’s largest universities. By Jason Wolf & Alison...
Scottsdale developer steps back, names new president, CEO
Michael Ingram, founder of El Dorado Holdings Inc., is relinquishing his CEO title and passing the torch to Jim Kenny, who has served as president of the Scottsdale development firm for 15 years. Taking Kenny’s place as president is Chris Grogan, who served as vice president for the past 11...
Thompson Thrift plans luxury apartment development in Buckeye
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation’s leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Maddox, a 252-unit, Class A multifamily community in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye. ThompsonThriftplans to begin construction this month and welcome new residents beginning in late 2024.
How Maricopa supports people, projects – and spending – amid dizzying growth
Maricopa not only is among Arizona’s fastest-growing cities but also among the fastest-growing in the country. With all of those new people comes the need for infrastructure to support them. Some Maricopans, who have expressed that city infrastructure is inadequate – especially regarding traffic – for today’s population, much...
Scottsdale to deal with thousands of short-term rentals after license period ends
Existing vacation and short-term rental properties in Scottsdale had until Jan. 8 to register for the new operating license, but city estimates show many have yet to apply days after the deadline. As of Jan. 8, Scottsdale’s ordinance regarding short-term rentals is in effect and any vacation or short-term rental...
Goodyear leaders shut down state bill relaxing city zoning codes
Leaders at the city of Goodyear were apparently “instrumental” in stopping last year’s bipartisan House Bill 2674, aimed at increasing the state’s affordable housing supply by cutting red tape associated with building and permitting. Government relations manager Ginna Carico briefly mentioned the ill-fated bill during a...
Goodyear unveils 2023 legislative priorities
The city of Goodyear unveiled its legislative priorities in the coming year which have to do with protecting local revenue streams, maintaining control over city planning and guaranteeing its transportation and infrastructure priorities. Goodyear’s government relations manager Ginna Carico, discussed the city’s main priorities for the Fifty-Sixth Legislative Session, which...
Buckeye rolls out strategic plan
The city of Buckeye is planning to roll out its three-year strategic plan to show the community its plans for improvement. Conceived in April, the plan includes five areas of focus showing what is important for the city and community to keep Buckeye growing in a positive direction. “This really...
