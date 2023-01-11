ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix; Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group, highlights solutions

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Gov. Hobbs’ budget proposal would eliminate Border Strike Force

In Ducey’s last year in office, he proposed practically doubling the Border Strike Force budget from $9 million to $17.1 million.|| Rachel Beth Banks, Cronkite News. Gov. Katie Hobbs, in her first proposed budget unveiled Friday, recommended eliminating the Arizona Border Strike Force, a pet program of former Gov. Doug Ducey, and reallocating the troopers within the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now

Election workers process ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center during the November 2022 election.Joshua Lott / The Washington Post via Getty Images. How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now. Gov. Hobbs says last year’s problems, from equipment errors to the politics of...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Chandler to consider plans for office, industrial

Owners of a pair of Chandler projects look to hear possible next steps on Thursday night. Chandler City Council will consider rezoning a 3.6-acre site, making way for the Avenir office-medical building. The proposed development would bring a 46,874 square feet for medical and office users to the northwest corner of Dobson and Pecos roads. The site is zoned for a senior living facility and is owned by Scottsdale-based Avenir Senior Living.
CHANDLER, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Scottsdale developer steps back, names new president, CEO

Michael Ingram, founder of El Dorado Holdings Inc., is relinquishing his CEO title and passing the torch to Jim Kenny, who has served as president of the Scottsdale development firm for 15 years. Taking Kenny’s place as president is Chris Grogan, who served as vice president for the past 11...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Thompson Thrift plans luxury apartment development in Buckeye

Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation’s leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Maddox, a 252-unit, Class A multifamily community in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye. ThompsonThriftplans to begin construction this month and welcome new residents beginning in late 2024.
BUCKEYE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Maricopa supports people, projects – and spending – amid dizzying growth

Maricopa not only is among Arizona’s fastest-growing cities but also among the fastest-growing in the country. With all of those new people comes the need for infrastructure to support them. Some Maricopans, who have expressed that city infrastructure is inadequate – especially regarding traffic – for today’s population, much...
MARICOPA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Goodyear leaders shut down state bill relaxing city zoning codes

Leaders at the city of Goodyear were apparently “instrumental” in stopping last year’s bipartisan House Bill 2674, aimed at increasing the state’s affordable housing supply by cutting red tape associated with building and permitting. Government relations manager Ginna Carico briefly mentioned the ill-fated bill during a...
GOODYEAR, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Goodyear unveils 2023 legislative priorities

The city of Goodyear unveiled its legislative priorities in the coming year which have to do with protecting local revenue streams, maintaining control over city planning and guaranteeing its transportation and infrastructure priorities. Goodyear’s government relations manager Ginna Carico, discussed the city’s main priorities for the Fifty-Sixth Legislative Session, which...
GOODYEAR, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Buckeye rolls out strategic plan

The city of Buckeye is planning to roll out its three-year strategic plan to show the community its plans for improvement. Conceived in April, the plan includes five areas of focus showing what is important for the city and community to keep Buckeye growing in a positive direction. “This really...
BUCKEYE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy