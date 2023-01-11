ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour selected to coach NHL All-Star team

By Amber Trent
 6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes’ head coach will be headling to the NHL’s All-Star Weekend.

Officials said Wednesday that Rod Brind’Amour “earned the honor as head coach of the Metropolitan Division team with the highest points percentage as of Jan. 11.”

This will be Brind’Amour’s second year coaching an All-Star team. This will also be the first “head coach to represent Hartford/Carolina at the All-Star event in 2022,” Carolina Hurricanes officials said.

Since joining the Hurricanes as the head coach, Brind’Amour has led Carolina to division titles in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, which are the team’s first division championships since 2005-06, officials said.

Brind’Amour also holds another first for a Hurricanes head coach: winning the Jack Adams Award.

The NHL All-Star Weekend takes place in Sunrise, Florida on Feb. 3-4.

