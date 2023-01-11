ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Lisa Rinna Says ‘RHOBH’ Stars Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Have To “Show Up & Work” After Her Exit

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons on the show and is questioning who “is going to do the work” and move storylines as she did. The Days of our Lives alum predicts that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are “going to have a tough time” in Season 13. “I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview. Rinna continued, “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Essence

Rihanna Addresses Rumors In Super Bowl Teaser

Rihanna is back on stage on February 12, 2023, as she makes her comeback at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. She teased a new trailer with Apple Music, subtly addressing the infamous R9 rumors due to fans being hungry for new music from the 34-year-old. Various commentators narrate the...

