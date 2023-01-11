Read full article on original website
Josh Shapiro faces a teacher shortage and a chess match over school funding
When governor-elect Josh Shapiro takes office next week, he will have a $5.4 billion budget surplus, which could bode well for arguments in favor of additional state funding for education.But he will also face significant challenges in directing that money where it is most needed, along with a teacher shortage of historic proportions. Shapiro will also have to work with a divided General Assembly, although Democrats gained seats in last year’s...
Bush Introduces Bill To Reinstate Credit Against School Taxes For Seniors
AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 14 AND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE SENIOR PROPERTY TAX CREDIT. BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE:. Section 1. Amend § 1917, Title 14 of the Delaware Code by making deletions as shown by strike through and insertions as shown by underline as follows:
Major central Pa. employer takes leap into Philadelphia and southeastern counties
HIghmark Blue Shield, a major Harrisburg region employer, said Thursday it will sell health insurance in five southeastern counties including Philadelphia beginning in 2024. Pittsburgh-based Highmark is one of Pennsylvania’s largest health insurers, selling coverage to businesses and individuals across much of the state. The company has a significant...
Former Bucks County DA poised to be next Pennsylvania Attorney General
A former top Bucks County prosecutor who helped convict Pennsylvania’s first female attorney general is poised to become its second female top law enforcement officer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that he intends to name Michelle Henry, his current first deputy, to succeed him as Pennsylvania Attorney General. Henry,...
Abington resident talks PECO price hike on 6ABC
CJ Leonard of Abington Township recently told 6ABC Action News that her PECO bill jumped from $110 to about $500. Hundreds of residents in the Philly metro region reported increases of varying degrees as well. Action News is looking into the matter, and said that it will follow up with more information.
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
Pennsylvania boys basketball scores for Friday, January 13, 2023
Allentown Allen 46, Allentown Central Catholic 44, 2OT. Erie First Christian Academy 62, Mercyhurst Prep 59. Philadelphia Roman Catholic 57, Archbishop Ryan 48. Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 69, Propel Braddock Hills 66. Pittsburgh North Catholic 89, Blackhawk 54. Pittsburgh Obama 53, Westinghouse 35. Pleasant Valley 47, Stroudsburg 41. Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Springfield...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Whopping Debt of $13.2B Responsible for Constantly Growing Toll Prices
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s whopping debt of $13.2 billion is putting a heavy burden on turnpike users who have to deal with continuous increases in toll prices, writes Eileen Anderson for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Turnpike’s debt, which is higher than Pennsylvania’s total debt of $11 billion, was revealed by...
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Villanova University Is Now the Permanent Steward of MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech
Villanova University is now the permanent steward of the original copy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, writes Jackie Thomas for The Villanovan. University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue made the announcement on Aug. 27, 2021, on the eve of the speech’s 58th anniversary.
Four Years Of Fundraising Ruined By School Band Booster Theft: Authorities
More than 100 music students in Pennsylvania raised thousands over four years, to go to Walt Disney World in Florida, but now that trip has been indefinitely canceled due to a theft, authorities, and parents say.Pennsylvania police are investigating the missing United School District High School Ma…
Allentown Man Schemed Turnpike Out Of $1M In Tolls, Feds Say
An Allentown ripped off the state for more than $1 million by selling phony E-Z Passes to avoid tolls on the Turnpike, federal prosecutors say. Sergio Jara, 37, was indicted along with Duvany Zambrano of New Jersey for their roles in the alleged scheme, said US Attorney Gerard Karam in a …
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
Delaware still seeing surge in Covid-19 cases
Delaware is seeing an increase in post-holiday Covi-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a monthly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health. Although the increase is anywhere near as high as the 2022 post-holiday surge, the Delaware Division of Public is advising individuals to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.That includes saying at home when sick, taking at-home tests and staying up to date on vaccinations.
Former Delaware deputy fire chief charged with raping 15-year-old girl
A former fire chief in Delaware faces charges that he repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl this summer, state police said Friday. Dwayne Pearson, 39, who has since left the volunteer Belvedere Fire Company southwest of Wilmington, turned himself into authorities Thursday. Pearson was arraigned and is being held in Howard Young Correctional Institution on $92,000 cash bond.
Electric Cord Cited as Local Barn Fire Cause
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A problem with an electric cord was the cause of the Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023) early morning fire that damaged a horse barn and enclosed riding arena on Snell Road, according to Lower Pottsgrove Fire Marshal Lew Babel. An estimated value of the damage was...
Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
