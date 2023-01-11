ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Merion Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Josh Shapiro faces a teacher shortage and a chess match over school funding

When governor-elect Josh Shapiro takes office next week, he will have a $5.4 billion budget surplus, which could bode well for arguments in favor of additional state funding for education.But he will also face significant challenges in directing that money where it is most needed, along  with a teacher shortage of historic proportions. Shapiro will also have to work with a divided General Assembly, although Democrats gained seats in last year’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
firststateupdate.com

Bush Introduces Bill To Reinstate Credit Against School Taxes For Seniors

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 14 AND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE SENIOR PROPERTY TAX CREDIT. BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE:. Section 1. Amend § 1917, Title 14 of the Delaware Code by making deletions as shown by strike through and insertions as shown by underline as follows:
DELAWARE STATE
YAHOO!

Former Bucks County DA poised to be next Pennsylvania Attorney General

A former top Bucks County prosecutor who helped convict Pennsylvania’s first female attorney general is poised to become its second female top law enforcement officer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that he intends to name Michelle Henry, his current first deputy, to succeed him as Pennsylvania Attorney General. Henry,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Abington resident talks PECO price hike on 6ABC

CJ Leonard of Abington Township recently told 6ABC Action News that her PECO bill jumped from $110 to about $500. Hundreds of residents in the Philly metro region reported increases of varying degrees as well. Action News is looking into the matter, and said that it will follow up with more information.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania boys basketball scores for Friday, January 13, 2023

Allentown Allen 46, Allentown Central Catholic 44, 2OT. Erie First Christian Academy 62, Mercyhurst Prep 59. Philadelphia Roman Catholic 57, Archbishop Ryan 48. Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 69, Propel Braddock Hills 66. Pittsburgh North Catholic 89, Blackhawk 54. Pittsburgh Obama 53, Westinghouse 35. Pleasant Valley 47, Stroudsburg 41. Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Springfield...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware still seeing surge in Covid-19 cases

Delaware is seeing an increase in post-holiday Covi-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a monthly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health. Although the increase is anywhere near as high as the 2022 post-holiday surge, the Delaware Division of Public is advising individuals to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.That includes saying at home when sick, taking at-home tests and staying up to date on vaccinations.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Former Delaware deputy fire chief charged with raping 15-year-old girl

A former fire chief in Delaware faces charges that he repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl this summer, state police said Friday. Dwayne Pearson, 39, who has since left the volunteer Belvedere Fire Company southwest of Wilmington, turned himself into authorities Thursday. Pearson was arraigned and is being held in Howard Young Correctional Institution on $92,000 cash bond.
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

Electric Cord Cited as Local Barn Fire Cause

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A problem with an electric cord was the cause of the Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023) early morning fire that damaged a horse barn and enclosed riding arena on Snell Road, according to Lower Pottsgrove Fire Marshal Lew Babel. An estimated value of the damage was...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy