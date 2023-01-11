When the Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues at last season’s trade deadline, the package the Red Wings received was filled with intrigue. First, they received a second round pick in the 2023 draft, a draft that is being characterized by its overall depth. Second, they received veteran forward Oskar Sundqvist, a player that has seamlessly fit into the Red Wings’ lineup and, more importantly, their locker room. The last piece, however, was perhaps the most intriguing. The third piece Detroit received was defenseman Jake Walman, a 26-year-old defenseman who had played just 57 games with the Blues since he was drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft.

