Elmont, NY

KELOLAND

Third period surge sends Wild past Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) – Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders. Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the finale of a two-game road trip. Scott Mayfield scored […]
ELMONT, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Recall Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The move comes one day after they assigned defenseman Mark Friedman there. Fedun, 34, is the Baby Penguins’ captain and has two assists in 30 American Hockey League games this season. He has five goals...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Wild By the Numbers: Midseason Report

With their 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders, the Minnesota Wild are officially halfway through the 2022-23 season. With 41 games completed, the team went 23-14-4 for a grand total of 50 points, placing them third in the Central Division and sixth in the Western Conference. To say there have been highs and lows would be an understatement, but the general feel from the Wild at this point in the season is that they have the ability to be a dominant team, they are just struggling to put it all together.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Jake Walman Is Proving His Worth

When the Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues at last season’s trade deadline, the package the Red Wings received was filled with intrigue. First, they received a second round pick in the 2023 draft, a draft that is being characterized by its overall depth. Second, they received veteran forward Oskar Sundqvist, a player that has seamlessly fit into the Red Wings’ lineup and, more importantly, their locker room. The last piece, however, was perhaps the most intriguing. The third piece Detroit received was defenseman Jake Walman, a 26-year-old defenseman who had played just 57 games with the Blues since he was drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Blues Hall of Famers to drop puck before Jan. 14 game

ST. LOUIS - On Friday, Jan. 13, the inaugural class of the Blues Hall of Fame was inducted at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. On Saturday, Jan. 14, many of those legends will be on the ice for a ceremonial puck drop prior to the Blues' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

