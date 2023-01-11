Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
NBC Connecticut
Investing in Last Year's Top 10 Stocks Is ‘a Recipe for Disaster,' Expert Says
Look back on the best-performing stocks in a given year and you're likely to see a mixed bag: some mainstays, some breakouts and maybe even a meme stock or two. Not so in 2022. Each of the 10 top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index belonged to the same sector: energy.
NBC Connecticut
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
NBC Connecticut
JPMorgan Tops Estimates for Fourth-Quarter Revenue, But Says Mild Recession Is Now ‘Central Case'
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.57 per share, which doesn't compare with the $3.07 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue of $35.57 billion vs. $34.3 billion estimate. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations as interest income at the bank surged 48% on higher...
NBC Connecticut
Mark Cuban Predicts This Will Be the ‘Next Possible Implosion' in Crypto—Here's How to Avoid It
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
NBC Connecticut
Citigroup's Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines by 21% as Bank Sets Aside More Money for Credit Losses
Citigroup profit fell by 21% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The bank also set aside more money for credit losses as it prepares for a weaker economic backdrop going forward. There were bright spots. Fixed income trading posted record fourth-quarter revenue. Citigroup said fourth-quarter net income decreased by more...
NBC Connecticut
Bank of America Tops Expectations as Higher Rates Help Offset Declines in Investment Banking
Bank of America reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday morning. Revenue also topped Wall Street estimates. CEO Brian Moynihan described the economic environment as "increasingly slowing." Bank of America reported fourth-quarter results on Friday that showed higher interest rates helped the Wall Street giant make up for a sharp slowdown...
NBC Connecticut
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mostly Higher Following Cooler U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher after the U.S. consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite inched...
NBC Connecticut
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
NBC Connecticut
Walmart Strikes a Deal With Salesforce to Sell More of Its Tech to Other Retailers
Walmart wants to sell more of its own technology and services to other retailers. It has struck a deal with Salesforce so it can get in front of more potential customers. Walmart also wants to sell more of its customer insights, fulfillment services and digital advertising. As times get tighter...
NBC Connecticut
Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth
Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
NBC Connecticut
Consumer Prices Fell 0.1% in December, in Line With Expectations From Economists
The consumer price index fell 0.1% in December, meeting expectations, for the biggest drop since April 2020. Excluding food and energy, core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with estimates. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 6.5% while core increased 5.7%. The biggest reason for the easing in inflation...
NBC Connecticut
Nike CEO Touts Strength in Gen Z China Shopper as Covid Disruptions Dent Regional Sales
Nike CEO John Donahoe said the brand is "really focused" on Gen Z consumers in China and continues to see strong demand in the region. The brand has been grappling with a glut of inventory but aims to see levels normalized by the end of the fiscal year in May.
NBC Connecticut
Rent the Runway to Sell Secondhand Luxury on Amazon as It Chases Profitability
Shoppers can now purchase deeply discounted secondhand luxury clothing from Rent the Runway through Amazon. The collaboration is Rent the Runway's latest with a third-party retailer as it chases profitability. The deal will also see never-worn clothing from the company's "design collective" up for sale on Amazon. Rent the Runway...
NBC Connecticut
Swiss Company That Counts Microsoft as a Customer Says It's Removed CO2 From the Air and Put It in the Ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
NBC Connecticut
Electric Luxury-Car Maker Lucid Produced More Vehicles in 2022 Than Expected
Lucid said it produced a total of 7,180 vehicles in 2022, enough to beat the guidance range it issued in August. The luxury EV maker produced nearly 3,500 Air sedans in the fourth quarter, its highest quarterly total yet. Lucid will report its fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 22. Electric...
