Texas State

NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
NBC Connecticut

Bank of America Tops Expectations as Higher Rates Help Offset Declines in Investment Banking

Bank of America reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday morning. Revenue also topped Wall Street estimates. CEO Brian Moynihan described the economic environment as "increasingly slowing." Bank of America reported fourth-quarter results on Friday that showed higher interest rates helped the Wall Street giant make up for a sharp slowdown...
NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mostly Higher Following Cooler U.S. Inflation Print

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher after the U.S. consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite inched...
NBC Connecticut

South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods

Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
NBC Connecticut

Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth

Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
NBC Connecticut

Consumer Prices Fell 0.1% in December, in Line With Expectations From Economists

The consumer price index fell 0.1% in December, meeting expectations, for the biggest drop since April 2020. Excluding food and energy, core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with estimates. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 6.5% while core increased 5.7%. The biggest reason for the easing in inflation...
NBC Connecticut

Rent the Runway to Sell Secondhand Luxury on Amazon as It Chases Profitability

Shoppers can now purchase deeply discounted secondhand luxury clothing from Rent the Runway through Amazon. The collaboration is Rent the Runway's latest with a third-party retailer as it chases profitability. The deal will also see never-worn clothing from the company's "design collective" up for sale on Amazon. Rent the Runway...
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...

