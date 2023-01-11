Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Evacuation warnings for Ponderosa area
Due to numerous rock slides and washouts along Highway 190 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities above Springville. Evacuation warnings have been issued for Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. The Tulare County Roads Department was able to...
Porterville Recorder
Man accused of manufacturing 'ghost guns' arrested
A man suspected of being involved in the illegal manufacturing of illegal weapons, including “ghost guns” has been arrested. Joseph Silva, 26 of Porterville, was arrested. He was also identified as a previously convicted felon. Porterville Police reported Silva's girlfriend, 22-year-old Michaela Magana of Porterville, was also arrested.
Porterville Recorder
Porterville man sentenced to 612 years for child molestation
On Thursady in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, the court sentenced Armando Martinez, 37 of Porterville, to 612 years-to-life in prison for child molestation. On October 19, 2022, a jury found Martinez guilty of six counts of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years of...
Comments / 0