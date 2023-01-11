Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdown
Wethersfield School was placed under lockdown early Friday afternoon after a complaint of a man with a pistol led to a foot pursuit through a residential neighborhood near the school. The incident led to the arrest of a Peoria man and a Galesburg man on preliminary felony weapons and drug charges.
25newsnow.com
Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
Yahoo!
'I was just mad': It was the worst day of his life, and then he got carjacked in Peoria
PEORIA — Reeling from the unexpected death of his wife of 68 years, Art Oakford faced a second challenge on the morning of Dec. 26 when he was carjacked in the emergency room parking lot at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Oakford, 91, is still spry, both mentally and...
1470 WMBD
Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
25newsnow.com
Prison time for Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
1470 WMBD
Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
Central Illinois Proud
License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria in 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Flock Safety is one of the few systems of its kind in use for thousands of police stations in America and 140 in Illinois. It’s a public safety operating system that helps cities work together in the pursuit of public safety. In 2022, the...
wjbc.com
Prison sentence given to Bloomington shooting victim who tried to hide gun part in his mouth
PEORIA – The reported victim in a gang-related shooting a year ago in Bloomington is himself going to prison for trying to hide evidence in his mouth when he was in the hospital. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Javares Hudson, 22, of Bloomington to two-years and nine-months...
WAND TV
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
Central Illinois Proud
11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files indictments in four recent shooting cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges in connection with four shooting incidents that occurred in recent months, according to court records. The grand jury filed charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking against Patrick Meyer, 24, Manito (pictured above). While the indictment acknowledges the shooting...
