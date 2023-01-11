ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device

A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash

BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
BELLFLOWER, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Prison time for Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
PEORIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria in 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Flock Safety is one of the few systems of its kind in use for thousands of police stations in America and 140 in Illinois. It’s a public safety operating system that helps cities work together in the pursuit of public safety. In 2022, the...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
WARRENSBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files indictments in four recent shooting cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges in connection with four shooting incidents that occurred in recent months, according to court records. The grand jury filed charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking against Patrick Meyer, 24, Manito (pictured above). While the indictment acknowledges the shooting...
PEORIA, IL

