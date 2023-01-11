Read full article on original website
Teenager dies, another teen in custody after accidental south Wichita shooting: police
Police were called to the scene at 8:31 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Millwood. A 15-year-old boy who called 911 to report the shooting has been arrested.
kfdi.com
Shooting in S. Wichita Critically Injures Teen
A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night. It happened in the 2200 block of S. Millwood (near Pawnee and Seneca) around 8:30 p.m. Investigators are still working to figure what led up to the shooing and said they have yet to identify a suspect. Police are asking anyone who might have information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
15-year-old arrested after fatal shooting in south Wichita
Officers were called to the scene in the 2200 block of South Millwood around 8:30 p.m. Friday. They found the victim inside the home with a single gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at the hospital.
Wichita woman arrested for attempted murder in October crash
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. October 23, 2022, at the intersection of Kellogg and 143rd St East.
Wichita woman arrested, accused of attempted murder in eight-vehicle crash: official
The woman’s 5-year-old daughter was “not properly restrained” when the woman caused multiple accidents and then flipped, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
KWCH.com
Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
kfdi.com
Wichita woman arrested for October crash that injured seven people
Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman for a crash last fall that left seven people injured. The crash on October 23rd involved eight vehicles at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. The injured included a five-year-old child in the woman’s vehicle, and deputies said the child was not properly restrained. Investigators also found that the woman’s vehicle had been traveling at excessive speeds.
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
2-year-old accidentally shoots mother in north Wichita, police say
The mother was taken to the hospital before she and the father were arrested.
KAKE TV
Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted in west Wichita gas station robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope someone can help them find a man who used a board to rob a west Wichita convenience store. Surveillance video from just outside the PE gas station at Central and Ridge Road shows what happened on December 20 at 8:45 in the morning.
Woman shot near 11th and Lorraine, and Wichita police recover AR-style weapon
Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
kfdi.com
Toddler shoots mom in foot, parents arrested
A 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested for child endangerment after the 22-year-old was shot in the foot by her 2-year-old child. Wichita police were called to a home near 12th and Hillside around 11:35 Thursday morning. They say the two adults were in bed when their child got ahold of a gun and shot the woman. The man reportedly took the gun to an acquaintance at a nearby home. Police were able to recover that gun, and also found an ar-15 pattern rifle. They report the rifle did not belong to anyone in the home, and the residents claim to be unaware of how it got there.
WPD arrest suspect for solicitation of a child
Wichita Police have arrested a man after complaints that a suspect was soliciting children for sex. Around 07:35 p.m. Wednesday, Officers were flagged down
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita teenager found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Missing Wichita teenager Jada Brooks has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Suspect still loose following chase in Reno County
It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple "major felony warrants," according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
Men charged in fatal shooting that Wichita police say started with feud over drug debt
Mareo Dupree, 43, of Wichita died after he was shot in the chest Jan. 5.
Wichita mom charged after kids found home alone during house fire
A Wichita woman was charged with child endangerment stemming from an incident prior to Christmas where her children were left home alone.
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
kfdi.com
Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy
Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
