Shooting in S. Wichita Critically Injures Teen

A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night. It happened in the 2200 block of S. Millwood (near Pawnee and Seneca) around 8:30 p.m. Investigators are still working to figure what led up to the shooing and said they have yet to identify a suspect. Police are asking anyone who might have information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
Wichita woman arrested for October crash that injured seven people

Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman for a crash last fall that left seven people injured. The crash on October 23rd involved eight vehicles at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. The injured included a five-year-old child in the woman’s vehicle, and deputies said the child was not properly restrained. Investigators also found that the woman’s vehicle had been traveling at excessive speeds.
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls

A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
Toddler shoots mom in foot, parents arrested

A 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested for child endangerment after the 22-year-old was shot in the foot by her 2-year-old child. Wichita police were called to a home near 12th and Hillside around 11:35 Thursday morning. They say the two adults were in bed when their child got ahold of a gun and shot the woman. The man reportedly took the gun to an acquaintance at a nearby home. Police were able to recover that gun, and also found an ar-15 pattern rifle. They report the rifle did not belong to anyone in the home, and the residents claim to be unaware of how it got there.
Missing Wichita teenager found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Missing Wichita teenager Jada Brooks has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy

Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
