Liverpool in talks with wonderkid French midfielder: report

By Mark White
 3 days ago

Liverpool are in talks with a 21-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder to bolster their tired squad.

That's according to a report from Football Transfers , which says that Khephren Thuram – son of France legend Lilian and brother of Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus – is on the radar for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are looking for new blood in midfield and have been linked with a host of players in recent weeks, despite a whopping 11 players who can play in that position already on the books.

Khephren Thuram of Nice is a target for Liverpool (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho can all play in the centre of the park for the Reds.

Despite this, the middle of the pitch has been a problem area for Klopp in recent months – and the Merseysiders have only made one permanent signing in the last four years who had experience playing in midfield before arriving at Anfield.

Thuram is a Fabinho-like presence and could prove to be a perfect long-term heir to the Brazilian in defensive midfield. The Nice star is tall, capable of winning aerial duels and second balls and has the passing skills to satisfy Klopp, too.

21-year-old Khephren Thuram has also played at centre-back in his young career – just as Fabinho has done in the past for the Reds.

Khephren Thuram could be the long-term heir to Fabinho (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in for other midfielders, too. According to the Liverpool Echo , the Reds are "leading the race" for Valencia star Yunus Musah, while ESPN claims that Inter Milan are also in the race for the starlet.

Thuram is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt .

Moises Caicedo could be one of two Brighton midfielders heading to Merseyside: the Reds are said to be in a four-way race to sign Alexis Mac Allister, with three European sides also reportedly keen on the Argentine World Cup winner .

Liverpool are also thought to be working on a £44m summer deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes , while they could go head-to-head with Tottenham for for Sofyan Amrabat , who starred for Morocco at Qatar 2022.

In other news, recent Anfield arrival Cody Gakpo has revealed that compatriot Virgil van Dijk influenced his decision to join the Reds .

