Englewood businesses evacuated after construction ruptures gas line

ENGLEWOOD — Multiple crews evacuated surrounding Englewood businesses after a gas pipeline was damaged Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the intersection of West Wenger Road and Holiday Drive at around 11:20 p.m. after a construction company struck a gas pipeline, Englewood Dispatch informed News Center 7.

Englewood, Clayton, and Union fire all assisted in evacuating surrounding businesses, dispatch said. Businesses outside of the immediate vicinity of the intersection were directed to remain indoors.

Crews closed West Wenger Road from state Route 48 to Taywood Road during the repairs, according to News Center 7 crew at the scene.

CenterPoint was called to the scene and reported an estimate repair time of two to three hours, crews at the scene reported to dispatch.

There were no reported injuries, dispatch stated.

