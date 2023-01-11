ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

2 students arrested following fight at Fitchburg High School

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Two students were arrested following a fight at Fitchburg High School on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the high school took the juveniles involved in the reported altercation into custody and confiscated a knife, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

In a statement, Fitchburg Public Schools said, “This morning at FHS, some students engaged in a physical fight which led to an immediate school response...All students are safe and have returned to classes.”

More information will be released when it becomes available, officials said.

School administrators are assisting Fitchburg police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

