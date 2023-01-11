Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches except between 6 to 12 inches above 8500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Jemez Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO