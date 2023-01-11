Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Highlands; San Francisco River Valley; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Chuska Mountains, San Francisco River Valley, West Central Mountains, and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-40. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Chaves County Plains, Curry County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow possible in the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Accumulating snow of up to 5 inches possible in the Moreno Valley including Angel Fire.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jemez Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches except between 6 to 12 inches above 8500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Jemez Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 19 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands and Tusas Mountains Including Chama. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible.
