High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Lincoln County, South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Lincoln County, South Central Mountains, and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Highlands; San Francisco River Valley; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Chuska Mountains, San Francisco River Valley, West Central Mountains, and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-40. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jemez Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches except between 6 to 12 inches above 8500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Jemez Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM SUNDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS MARGINALLY LOW HUMIDITY...AND EXTREMELY DRY FUELS .A potent Pacific storm system will enter New Mexico on Sunday and bring widespread strong winds to eastern NM. The combination of strong winds, above normal temperatures, marginally low humidity, and extremely dry fuels will elevate the potential for wildfire growth across eastern NM. Winds will taper off Sunday evening while cooler temperatures and humidity move into the area. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MST Sunday. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Plains and East Central Plains from 10 am to 6 pm Sunday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
