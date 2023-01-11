Read full article on original website
Plenty of Rain for Southern Idaho but Drought Clings to Land
Maybe we haven’t seen the impact of the snowpack in the mountains. The U.S. Drought Monitor has issued an update for Idaho. From where I write, south of the Snake River, it remains very dry. This follows some recent rain storms. Some of which were heavy. But isn’t a high desert always on the verge of severe drought? That’s why the early settlers decided to dig irrigation canals. With wooden tools!
WARNING: Stop Stacking Rocks Along Idaho Trails
The first time I ever encountered a cairn was during a trip to North Idaho. Near some old ghost towns in Shoshone County. At first, I thought perhaps some people were engaging in some sort of satanic ritual. After all, when you’re alone in a ghost town and the wind is blowing, it can be spooky. Later that day, I posted some pictures to Facebook and got an answer. The stacks of rocks are guides for hikers.
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
Study Says Idaho Is The Most Boring State For A Very Lame Reason
Idaho is full of things to do - just ask anyone from Idaho. But, if you ask people from other states you won't get the same answer. In fact - a new study says Idaho is the most boring state. Study Says Idaho Is Boring. If this recent study by...
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
Is Idaho a Good Place to Raise a Family?
While some may think that Idaho is a great place to raise a family, according to the list, that is not the case. Idaho ranks 35 as the best state to raise a family in, coming in at 39 in family fun, 18 in health and safety, 43 in education and child care, 44 in affordability, and 9 in socioeconomics. The most surprising part of this ranking is the affordability. Many young couples and families move to Idaho because of the cost of living, but according to this list, it is one of the worst in affordability. Education and child care have been a concern in Idaho and continue to be so, justifying the ranking in that category.
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
WATCH: Yellowstone Park Tourons Swarm Patient Bison, Surround It
Yellowstone National Park attracts millions of visitors to its entrances every year. In 2022, there were dozens of injuries reported resulting from tourists getting too close to wildlife, and 2023 will no doubt see its share of broken bones and bruised egos. Yellowstone National Park is a magical, colorful, and...
Idaho Driving Habits Make January One Of Deadliest Travel Months
Anyone who has a driver's license in southern Idaho knows how tricky it can be navigating icy area roadways. January is among the deadliest months in the Gem State for work commuting and road trips due to the fact that many Idaho drivers don't follow the one safety rule that is preached by law enforcement on television, radio, and social media.
2023 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show
This year the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show will take place from February 10 to 12 at the CSI Expo Center. Friday and Saturday the show will be open from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday the show runs from 10 am to 3 pm (so you can go to the show and get home in time for the Superbowl). Admission is $5 for ages over 12 and free for those under 12.
Idaho Authorities Explanation For Mysterious Booms Raises More Questions
The mysterious booms are a popular topic in Southern Idaho. I’ve only experienced them once, and I can’t say that I heard the boom just that something shook the entire building I was in. The strangest thing about the booms is that only certain people notice them. The one that I felt at the radio station wasn’t heard or felt by other people in the room next to me.
Twin Falls County Has Highest Late-Stage Cancer Rate In Idaho
A cancer diagnosis is one of the most feared realities humans live with. Cancer doesn't discriminate, and odds are most people have at least one link to someone currently going through treatment. Twin Falls County has the unfortunate distinction of having not only the highest rate of cancer of all regions in Idaho, but also the highest rate of late-stage cancers.
Watch As Confused Idaho Mountain Lion Realizes Lunch Is A Fake Deer
Add this to the list of things I never really thought about. What do wild cats think of our man-made hunting decoys?. Watch This Idaho Mountain Lion Get Confused By A Mediocre Deer Decoy. I'm not a hunter so this isn't something I've ever concerned myself with. I do know...
Why you Want to Avoid or Visit the Weirdest Town Idaho Has
Traveling is one of the true joys in life. Getting to see other cultures, and climates, and seeing the world is something that many of us thrive to do. Sometimes the places we visit live up to the hype, while other times a destination may disappoint. They can disappoint for different reasons, such as being too crowded, boring, not what your expectations were, or perhaps the place is weird. That term can mean different things, but we have all been to places that were a little odd and different than we are used to and expected. Each state has a few weird towns, and Idaho is not excluded, but which town in the Gem State is the weirdest?
New Agriculture Director Named by Idaho Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A new director has been named to head the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Gov. Brad Little's office announced Tuesday the appointment of Chanel Tewalt to lead the ISDA following the retirement of Celia Gould who headed the agency for 16 years. According to the Governor's Office, Tewalt has been the deputy director for ISDA since 2021 and started as a college intern 15 years ago. "It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways," Tewalt said in a statement from the Governor's Office. "I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA's work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance." A native of Twin Falls, Gould will head back to her family cattle ranch in the Buhl area. According to the Governor's Office, Gould was the first female director of the ISDA and is credited with increasing agricultural exports from $1.2 billion to almost $2.7 billion in a span of 14 years. Gould was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives for 16 years. "Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors, and an industry second to none," Gould said in a prepared statement. "It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family." Gov. Little praised Gould's vast understanding of Idaho's agricultural industry.
’20/20′ Report On Idaho Student Murders Released On ABC, HULU
A new true crime special on the November 13, 2022, murders of four University of Idaho students has wrapped up and will be available for streaming on HULU and ABC this weekend. The report will offer never-before-seen footage retrieved from Idaho police body cameras as well as interviews with acquaintances of the four victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
Idaho Republicans Divided Over Pay for School Teachers
Is teaching hard work? I believe the answer is yes. We all assume teachers are lounging by their pools for a dozen weeks each summer, but many of them are still at the beck and call of superintendents for warm weather meetings. They wrap up what looks to be their work for the day at 3:00 p.m. and then find themselves grading papers until 8:00 p.m. They often find themselves working alongside students at a concession stand on Friday nights. What I’ve listed are all experiences my schoolteacher sister endures. She’s not getting rich but is promised a decent retirement.
Idaho Nearly Won 1940 War Film An Academy Award In Cinematography
Idaho has a surprisingly rich history in the Hollywood motion picture industry. The state has provided the cinematic backdrop for celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Will Smith. The beautiful landscape of central Idaho was also used to depict a fictional, eighteenth-century expedition and conflict between Native Americans and soldiers in an Oscar-nominated film starring Spencer Tracy.
