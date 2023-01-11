ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

New Meow Wolf Location To Open In Grapevine, Texas

As if the announcement of Frisco opening its own Universal Park wasn’t enough, now Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts production company famous for its immersive, multimedia experiences, announced Thursday that it will open a permanent exhibition in Grapevine this summer. After the success of the company’s previous three...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Local Profile

SMU Plano To Be Converted Into Tech Hub

Southern Methodist University’s 16-acre Plano site will soon be redeveloped and converted into an office and tech hub called Elevar. The space will house groups or businesses looking for a unique and collaborative space. The former SMU Plano site at 5228 Tennyson Parkway in the Legacy Business park is...
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway

Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
PLANO, TX
fwtx.com

A Backyard-Inspired Hangout Spot is Prepping for Your Next Get-Together

Great news, Fort Worth, there’s a new spot opening soon that will allow you to enjoy a lazy Sunday backyard get-together any day of the week. How, you may ask? Well, the answer to this question can be found at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive in the northern part of Fort Worth. This two-acre lot is in the process of transforming into the newest come-as-you-are backyard hangout spot named the Truck Yard on January 16.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Dallas named one of the top 5 hottest housing markets for 2023: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and some people will be looking for a new start, whether that’s new relationships, jobs, or even a new place to live. In order to have a new job and new relationships, sometimes an entirely new city is necessary to get these things rolling, but where are you to go in 2023? Zillow released a report on the hottest housing markets in 2023 and a Texas city was ranked in the top 10.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Stock Show and Rodeo Events Guide

It’s that time of year again when we all have a need to get in touch with our inner cowboy. Of course, this doesn’t apply to any real cowboys or cowgirls reading this article. But for the local few who like to adorn themselves in western wear for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the time to get your boots on is just a few days away.
FORT WORTH, TX
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

