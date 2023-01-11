Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
tourcounsel.com
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
New Meow Wolf Location To Open In Grapevine, Texas
As if the announcement of Frisco opening its own Universal Park wasn’t enough, now Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts production company famous for its immersive, multimedia experiences, announced Thursday that it will open a permanent exhibition in Grapevine this summer. After the success of the company’s previous three...
starlocalmedia.com
'Why Frisco?' Page Thompson of Universal Parks and Resorts has an answer
Universal Parks and Resorts today announced plans to bring a new-concept kid-focused theme park to Frisco. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts answers the question, "Why Frisco?"
Head to the rodeo, the zoo or a comedy show: Here's 15 things to do in DFW this weekend
DALLAS — If you need any ideas how to spend your weekend, we may have you covered! Check out our list of events to explore across the Dallas-Fort Worth area from Friday to Sunday. Friday. One of Fort Worth’s biggest events kicks off Friday, Jan. 13! Gear up for...
SMU Plano To Be Converted Into Tech Hub
Southern Methodist University’s 16-acre Plano site will soon be redeveloped and converted into an office and tech hub called Elevar. The space will house groups or businesses looking for a unique and collaborative space. The former SMU Plano site at 5228 Tennyson Parkway in the Legacy Business park is...
Grand Opening Date Of First Texas Portillo's Location Revealed
The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is opening its first Texas location this month.
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
CandysDirt.com
A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway
Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Dallas Zoo under code blue after clouded leopard goes missing
The zoo is under what they call a Code Blue, which means "a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat." Dallas police are on scene helping in the search.
fwtx.com
A Backyard-Inspired Hangout Spot is Prepping for Your Next Get-Together
Great news, Fort Worth, there’s a new spot opening soon that will allow you to enjoy a lazy Sunday backyard get-together any day of the week. How, you may ask? Well, the answer to this question can be found at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive in the northern part of Fort Worth. This two-acre lot is in the process of transforming into the newest come-as-you-are backyard hangout spot named the Truck Yard on January 16.
Missing Leopard That Forced Texas Zoo To Shut Down Has Been Found
The Dallas Zoo is under a "code blue."
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Dallas named one of the top 5 hottest housing markets for 2023: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and some people will be looking for a new start, whether that’s new relationships, jobs, or even a new place to live. In order to have a new job and new relationships, sometimes an entirely new city is necessary to get these things rolling, but where are you to go in 2023? Zillow released a report on the hottest housing markets in 2023 and a Texas city was ranked in the top 10.
Addison, TX Announces Dates For Taste Addison, Oktoberfest And More
Events in Addison are known for attracting tens of thousands of people to North Texas. In 2023, plan a trip to Addison to take part in their signature festivals including Taste Addison, Addison Kaboom Town! and Addison Oktoberfest. Celebrate nights under the stars in Addison with the specialty entertainment series...
fwtx.com
Stock Show and Rodeo Events Guide
It’s that time of year again when we all have a need to get in touch with our inner cowboy. Of course, this doesn’t apply to any real cowboys or cowgirls reading this article. But for the local few who like to adorn themselves in western wear for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the time to get your boots on is just a few days away.
