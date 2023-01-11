ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Geno Smith, DK Metcalf Connect on 50-Yard Touchdown Vs. 49ers

The sun has broken through in Santa Clara, Calif., and so has the Seattle Seahawks’ offense. After beginning Saturday’s wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers with consecutive three-and-outs, the Seahawks put together two straight scoring drives to take a second-quarter lead. Facing a third-and-3 at midfield,...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend Live Updates

The NFL playoffs are here with six wild card matchups on tap over the next three days. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are opening the action on Saturday before the Los Angeles Chargers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime. After Saturday’s action, three more games will take place...
Damar Hamlin Makes First Visit Back to Bills' Facility Amid Recovery

Damar Hamlin's incredible recovery continues to blow everyone's minds. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety made his first visit back with his teammates since suffering cardiac arrest during an on-field collision during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a picture on Instagram of...
BUFFALO, NY
Explaining the New NFL Playoff Overtime Rules for 2023

Explaining the new NFL playoff overtime rules for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2023 NFL postseason is here, and with it comes a new set of overtime rules. After last year’s incredible battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills ended without Josh Allen’s team possessing...
KANSAS STATE
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Round Schedule for Saturday

What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Buys One-Way Ticket to Thailand, Declines NFL Interest

Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently...
Report: Sean McVay to Return as Los Angeles Rams Head Coach in 2023

Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season.
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Stays Ready for Rotational Role

How Jones Jr. stays ready for rotational role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green’s surgical procedure on his right knee has opened the door for Derrick Jones Jr. to land in the regular rotation for weeks. Jones Jr. has drawn the dreaded “Did Not Play---Coach’s Designation” five...
CHICAGO, IL
Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys of 2022

Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
