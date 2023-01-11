Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
Related
49ers-Seahawks Inactives: Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks a Go in Wild Card Game
49ers inactives: Greenlaw, Banks, Givens good to go vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are about as healthy as they've been all season, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Amrby Thomas (ankle) were ruled out of San...
Seahawks Lead 49ers 17-16 at Halftime in Wild Card Game
The first game of wild card weekend is off to a tight start. The third meeting of the season between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks is headed for a tense second half, with the latter leading 17-14 at halftime. San Francisco raced to a 10-0 start following big...
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf Connect on 50-Yard Touchdown Vs. 49ers
The sun has broken through in Santa Clara, Calif., and so has the Seattle Seahawks’ offense. After beginning Saturday’s wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers with consecutive three-and-outs, the Seahawks put together two straight scoring drives to take a second-quarter lead. Facing a third-and-3 at midfield,...
Tom Brady Free-Agency Options: Why 49ers Make Ian Rapoport's List
Why Rapoport lists 49ers among Brady's top free-agency options originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers finished another regular season with plenty of conversation to be had about the quarterback position, though the team's sole focus at the moment is winning a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with rookie Brock Purdy under center.
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend Live Updates
The NFL playoffs are here with six wild card matchups on tap over the next three days. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are opening the action on Saturday before the Los Angeles Chargers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime. After Saturday’s action, three more games will take place...
Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Earns First-Team All-Pro Nod After Ravens Trade
Roquan Smith earns first-team All-Pro nod after Ravens trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith is having quite the week. The former Chicago Bear on Tuesday agreed to a historic deal with the Baltimore Ravens, inking a five-year, $100 million extension that makes him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history.
Damar Hamlin Makes First Visit Back to Bills' Facility Amid Recovery
Damar Hamlin's incredible recovery continues to blow everyone's minds. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety made his first visit back with his teammates since suffering cardiac arrest during an on-field collision during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a picture on Instagram of...
Explaining the New NFL Playoff Overtime Rules for 2023
Explaining the new NFL playoff overtime rules for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2023 NFL postseason is here, and with it comes a new set of overtime rules. After last year’s incredible battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills ended without Josh Allen’s team possessing...
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Round Schedule for Saturday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Buys One-Way Ticket to Thailand, Declines NFL Interest
Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently...
Report: Sean McVay to Return as Los Angeles Rams Head Coach in 2023
Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season.
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Stays Ready for Rotational Role
How Jones Jr. stays ready for rotational role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green’s surgical procedure on his right knee has opened the door for Derrick Jones Jr. to land in the regular rotation for weeks. Jones Jr. has drawn the dreaded “Did Not Play---Coach’s Designation” five...
Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys of 2022
Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0