thank you for cleaning it up. these are the heathens that are making every place they go a mess. they don't care, somebody will clean it up. I think they should be run out of town!
as we continue to suffer from this unabated mental health and addiction crisis. The community as a whole has a responsibility to themselves first. re-opening long-term psychiatric hospitals should be a top priority. Jails should never be used as defacto mental institutions where many mental health issues become worse. it's inhumane to believe the rights of the mental patient are more important than the society in which they live.
Great, now their throwing away the little bit homeless people do have. They can't afford to replace things. Also now they are out in the elements. Why don't they set up a tent like they did for the immigrants or do our American people come second to the immigrants.
Comments / 24