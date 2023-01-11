ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL News

New data to be released, COVID cases continue to rise

We'll get a clearer picture today of a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, with new numbers from the state. Infections have been on the rise for weeks now. Wake County is ramping up testing sites in the area as COVID-19 cases increase. This site on Rock Quarry Road opens at 10 am.. testing people for both flu and COVID.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
iredellfreenews.com

NCDHHS offering free residential radon test kits

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month to help educate people about how to reduce their risk of lung cancer from radon. Because testing is the only way to know if your family is at risk, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 3,000 free radon test kits, which are available at radon.ncdhhs.gov.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns

A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
qcnews.com

Covid creeping back as new variant surges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new Covid variant spreads across North Carolina as the new year begins. “We anticipated this would be the case, and we’re not surprised by it,” said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health. People traveling back to the area after visiting...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rhinotimes.com

State Is Ending Extra Pandemic-Based Food Benefits In March

Over the last three years, it’s often seemed as though local, state and federal government benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic would be never-ending. Apparently, that’s not the case. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the State of North Carolina announced in a press release that extra benefits in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina health officials warn of increase in kids overdosing from marijuana edibles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More children are getting sick from accidentally eating marijuana edibles. Snack and candy packages may look normal, but it’s what’s causing an increase in children overdosing on edibles containing high levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. ECU Health Medical Center’s Dr. Jason Hack said they’ve seen cases of pediatric […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

COVID-19 community transmission high in much of eastern North Carolina

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that community level transmission of COVID-19 is high in the majority of eastern North Carolina. To prevent getting sick, scientists suggest people in the region wear a high-quality mask, consider avoiding any non-essential indoor activities where a lot of people will gather, and stay up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Latest COVID data shows 52 NC counties at high risk of illness

New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52 counties are at a high risk of illness and putting a strain on local healthcare systems. That includes Durham, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Wake and Chatham counties are at a medium risk. New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52...
WECT

UPDATE: NCDHHS distributes all free radon test kits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed all of the free radon test kits aimed at reducing the risk of lung cancer from radon. NCDHHS previously announced that 3,000 free tests were available. According to the NCDHHS, radon is an odorless, colorless...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

State auditors say they were blocked from thoroughly auditing NC Medical Board investigations

State auditors say they were blocked from completing a thorough audit of North Carolina Medical Board investigations. Auditors say there's no way to know whether medical board investigations into doctors are adequately protecting the public. According to a 58-page report, the medical board denied state auditors access to investigative records,...
