COVID-19 in North Carolina: 70% more virus found in sewage; hospital admissions keep climbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 particles in North Carolina’s sewage spiked by nearly 70 percent to its highest point since last January. Hospital admissions across the state for COVID also reached their highest peak in nearly a year for the second consecutive week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state […]
New data to be released, COVID cases continue to rise
We'll get a clearer picture today of a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, with new numbers from the state. Infections have been on the rise for weeks now. Wake County is ramping up testing sites in the area as COVID-19 cases increase. This site on Rock Quarry Road opens at 10 am.. testing people for both flu and COVID.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
North Carolina ranks as fourth highest for monetary loss caused by smoking, study shows
A recent study conducted by WalletHub revealed that smoking costs the average North Carolinian tobacco user over $2.3 million during their lifetime.
iredellfreenews.com
NCDHHS offering free residential radon test kits
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month to help educate people about how to reduce their risk of lung cancer from radon. Because testing is the only way to know if your family is at risk, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 3,000 free radon test kits, which are available at radon.ncdhhs.gov.
carolinajournal.com
NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns
A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Changes coming to the State Health Plan, BCBS of NC, United Healthcare appeal the decision
RALEIGH, N.C. — Changes are on the way for those enrolled in the State Health Plan. Aetna will be the plan's new third-party administrator beginning in 2025. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing the decision after covering state employees for 44 years. More than 500,000 state...
WMBF
N.C. Gov. Cooper signs executive order initiating ban of TikTok, WeChat from state devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday initiating a ban of the use of social media apps TikTok and WeChat on all state government devices. The order directs state officials and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDPI) to develop a...
qcnews.com
Covid creeping back as new variant surges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new Covid variant spreads across North Carolina as the new year begins. “We anticipated this would be the case, and we’re not surprised by it,” said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health. People traveling back to the area after visiting...
rhinotimes.com
State Is Ending Extra Pandemic-Based Food Benefits In March
Over the last three years, it’s often seemed as though local, state and federal government benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic would be never-ending. Apparently, that’s not the case. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the State of North Carolina announced in a press release that extra benefits in...
North Carolina health officials warn of increase in kids overdosing from marijuana edibles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More children are getting sick from accidentally eating marijuana edibles. Snack and candy packages may look normal, but it’s what’s causing an increase in children overdosing on edibles containing high levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. ECU Health Medical Center’s Dr. Jason Hack said they’ve seen cases of pediatric […]
publicradioeast.org
COVID-19 community transmission high in much of eastern North Carolina
The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that community level transmission of COVID-19 is high in the majority of eastern North Carolina. To prevent getting sick, scientists suggest people in the region wear a high-quality mask, consider avoiding any non-essential indoor activities where a lot of people will gather, and stay up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters.
WRAL
Latest COVID data shows 52 NC counties at high risk of illness
New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52 counties are at a high risk of illness and putting a strain on local healthcare systems. That includes Durham, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Wake and Chatham counties are at a medium risk. New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52...
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for...
WECT
UPDATE: NCDHHS distributes all free radon test kits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed all of the free radon test kits aimed at reducing the risk of lung cancer from radon. NCDHHS previously announced that 3,000 free tests were available. According to the NCDHHS, radon is an odorless, colorless...
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
publicradioeast.org
State auditors say they were blocked from thoroughly auditing NC Medical Board investigations
State auditors say they were blocked from completing a thorough audit of North Carolina Medical Board investigations. Auditors say there's no way to know whether medical board investigations into doctors are adequately protecting the public. According to a 58-page report, the medical board denied state auditors access to investigative records,...
WRAL News
