2 San Francisco MS-13 members sentenced for roles in murder, other crimes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two members of the MS-13 gang’s San Francisco chapter were sentenced to prison time for their roles in crimes including a murder and cover-up, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Kevin Guatemala Zepeda, aka "Mision," received 17 years and Fernando Romero Bonilla, aka "Black," was sentenced to seven. The […]
Broadmoor rehires ex-police chief convicted of conflict of interest
Exactly one month after the San Mateo Superior Court expunged his conflict-of-interest conviction, former Broadmoor police chief Michael Connolly is making his comeback, and the unincorporated municipality is welcoming him with open arms. The Broadmoor police commission tonight swore in Connolly as the $160,000-a-year interim chief of the small police...
Northern District Murder Under Investigation
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Northern District back in June 2022. The SFPD reported on January 10, 2023 that at approximately 10:35 p.m. on June 19, 2022, officers responded to Alhambra and Scott Streets about a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Former San Francisco city official pleads guilty to fraud and tax evasion charges
SAN FRANCISCO – The former head of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission pleaded guilty Friday to multiple bank fraud and tax evasion charges and now could spend the rest of his life in federal prison.United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Rodrigo Santos -- who was appointed to the building commission by former Mayor Willie Brown and then appointed commission president by former Mayor Gavin Newsom -- pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank fraud, one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation and 5 counts of tax evasion. Each...
Arrested made in Oakland for Hayward shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspect in Hayward's Sunday shooting that left one injured with two separate gunshot wounds. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office reported Edward Johnson was arrested in Oakland near Dimond Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard Friday after an hour of negotiations for a peaceful surrender. Authorities said...
Ex-Official Linked to SF Corruption Scandal May Face Ethics Case
A top San Francisco official who resigned over dealings with scandal-ridden waste company Recology appears to face allegations that she broke conflict-of-interest rules. A confidential case at Friday’s Ethics Commission seemed to focus on Debbie Raphael, who led the San Francisco Department of the Environment until she stepped down last year as part of a sprawling pay-to-play scandal at City Hall.
SFPD arrests 2 suspects allegedly involved in homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects officials said were involved with a shooting in the Mission District that left three victims injured and one dead last year. The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail obtained warrants for suspects Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of […]
SF lawyer moves to have DA Brooke Jenkins disqualified from McAlister case
An attorney for Troy McAlister hopes to have San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins removed from the case.
Supervisors Demand Answers for San Francisco’s Negligent Nonprofit Review
Two supervisors are demanding public hearings after an investigation by The Standard found the city gave millions to scofflaw charities that should have been barred from receiving the funds. On Thursday, Supervisor Ahsha Safaí called for a hearing to get explanations from city departments about how they verify nonprofit contractors...
Santa Rosa homeless man with ‘zip gun' arrested on felony warrant
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An improvised firearm — also known as a “zip gun” — was found on a homeless man who was arrested Thursday in Santa Rosa on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. The Santa Rosa Police Department received a call at 4:06 p.m. regarding an adult man vandalizing a fence outside a […]
San Jose woman claims husband forced her to kidnap Baby Brandon
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Another strange twist happened in court Friday for an already bizarre baby kidnapping case in San Jose. A woman who pleaded no contest to kidnapping Baby Brandon from his grandmother’s home is now claiming that she was forced to commit the crime by someone who held a gun to her […]
SFPD Make Arrest Tracy Drew For Bank Robberies
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect on January 4, 2023, in connection to a series of bank robberies that have transpired in the region. The SFPD reported on January 3 and January 4, several bank robberies occurred in the city. During each incident, the suspect was...
Suisun City murder suspect arrested, extradited from Mexico
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, U.S. Marshals took a man into custody suspected of shooting and killing another man last month in Suisun City. Martinez resident Richard Klein, 51, was located in Rosarito, Mexico, and arrested on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to Suisun City police. He was extradited back to the U.S. and […]
SF Police Commission Bans Pretextual Stops for Minor Traffic Violations, After Months of Controversy
After a five-hour debate at Wednesday night’s Police Commission meeting, the commission did finally adopt a policy to bar SFPD from making stops for nine specific traffic infractions that supporters of the ban say are ticky-tack offenses meant to search, incarcerate, and prosecute people of color. For the last...
Bay Area Hells Angels member pleads guilty to gun charge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Law enforcement began investigating […]
Bay Area mom who cyberbullied daughter's dates gets 3 years in federal prison
BRENTWOOD – A Brentwood woman who cyberstalked, bullied and harassed people who had falling outs with her daughter has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Ramajana Hidic Demirovic, 47, formerly of San Francisco, pleaded guilty in August of 2022 to sending "hundreds" of malicious, deceptive, and abusive communications intended to sabotage the personal relationship, social reputation, academic life and work prospects of her intended victims that caused "staggering" distress, the DOJ said. Demirovic admitted that between 2016 and 2019 she and her daughter attempted to cause—and did cause—"substantial" emotional distress...
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
4 arrested in separate catalytic converter thefts at San Leandro school district lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Attempts on two separate catalytic converter thefts, including a school bus, were thwarted at the same location on different days, officials said. San Leandro police were notified Dec. 29 around 2 a.m. of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the city's Unified School District Campus in the 14700 block of Juniper St. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals attempting to steal the catalytic converter of a school bus.
Former San Francisco Resident Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Prison for Multi-Year Campaign of Cyberstalking Multiple Victims Including Minors
Defendant Admitted Engaging in Harassment, Intimidation, and False Impersonation on Social Media that Left Victims Traumatized. January 11, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO – Ramajana Hidic Demirovic was sentenced to 37 months in prison for cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking in connection with a scheme to. harass and intimidate...
Black Employees Demand Disciplinary Action for Health Director Who Didn’t Disclose Income
San Francisco’s Black Employee Alliance, which represents more than 500 city employees, is demanding disciplinary action for a top public health official who was found working for a city-funded nonprofit without proper authorization. The alliance filed a report to the Civil Grand Jury last week asking for an investigation...
