How big is your sweet tooth? One EPCOT Festival of the Arts booth is about to put you and your love of dessert to the TEST. Will you pass?. EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts has kicked off and we’ve been sharing ALL of the latest details with you. You can already get a full look at the menus for ALL of the Festival booths, grab our DFB-exclusive printable for the Festival booths, or check out our DFB Festival booth map. But, now, it’s time to take a break from all of that trip planning and join us as we take a look at the Deco Delights booth to see if the sweet treats here are really worth getting!

23 HOURS AGO