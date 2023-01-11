ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Jennings man surrenders to authorities over animal cruelty charges

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okMAq_0kBASRUv00

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) – A Jennings man turned himself into authorities on animal cruelty charges.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office , deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 of animal cruelty at a lot on 3304 N. Frontage Road. During a search, an adult female dog and 7 puppies were recovered. The dogs were taken to the Pet Emergency Clinic in Lake Charles and found to be in poor health. One of the puppies later died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lABeQ_0kBASRUv00
Animals recovered from residence of Ivory Simon

An arrest warrant was obtained for Ivory Simon, 60, of Jennings on Jan. 2 for 8 counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Simon turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning and was released on a $2500 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

1/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, 1751 E. Houston River Road, Sulphur — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; battery of a police officer; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond; $17,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Theft of fishing gear leads to arrest

On December 3, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of multiple thefts that have been. occurring from the exterior to a residence located at the 1000 Blk. of Black Lake Rd. within the unincorporated area of. St. Landry. During the investigations it was learned through witnesses...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson

DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
DUSON, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Arrest is made in camp burglary

On December 20, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a simple burglary. located on Joe Ln. within the unincorporated area of Mamou. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect. Timothy Jaque Courville W/M DOB 3/3/1981 of the Mamou area made forced...
MAMOU, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy