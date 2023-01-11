Jennings man surrenders to authorities over animal cruelty charges

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) – A Jennings man turned himself into authorities on animal cruelty charges.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office , deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 of animal cruelty at a lot on 3304 N. Frontage Road. During a search, an adult female dog and 7 puppies were recovered. The dogs were taken to the Pet Emergency Clinic in Lake Charles and found to be in poor health. One of the puppies later died.

Animals recovered from residence of Ivory Simon

An arrest warrant was obtained for Ivory Simon, 60, of Jennings on Jan. 2 for 8 counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Simon turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning and was released on a $2500 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

