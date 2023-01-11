Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
PlayStation Plus Adding First PS1 Games of 2023 Soon
PlayStation revealed its slate of extra PlayStation Plus games this week for those within the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription service, and as part of that reveal, we also found out which classic games will join the library this month. Those classic games exclusive to people in the Premium tier are three different PS1 games including Star Wars titles and the return of the long-running Syphon Filter series. They'll all be added on January 17th alongside the rest of the PS4 and PS5 games.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Lose One of January's Free Games
PlayStation Plus subscribers recently learned of 11 free PS4 and PS5 games coming to the subscription service this month, but as it turns out, players are getting one less game than expected. A game was mistakenly included in the lineup of January's free PS Plus games, it seems, and has since been removed from the lineup. That still leaves plenty of games for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers to try out, but it's an unusual situation seeing how games aren't often pulled from the service before they can even be added to the PS Plus catalog of games.
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
New Xbox Game Pass Tier Could Release Sooner than Expected
It looks like Xbox users will soon have the option of subscribing to the Game Pass Friends & Family plan. The new subscription tier was released in other regions last year, and allows up to five users on the same plan for one price. Xbox has yet to announced a release date for the new tier, but Xbox Game Pass users on PC have noticed the tier being advertised, which means an announcement should be coming in the near future, possibly at the Developer Direct planned for January 25th. Of course, it could end up being even sooner!
Marvel Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music Series for Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ next month as well as on Digital, 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is also having some success this awards season with Angela Bassett winning a Golden Globe this week for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. It's likely she will go on to earn an Oscar nomination, which will be announced on January 24th. However, Bassett isn't the only one making waves this season. Ludwig Göransson made the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Score and Rihanna is likely to be nominated for Best Original Song for "Life Me Up." Speaking of the movie's music, Marvel just announced a new series that's all about the sounds of Wakanda Forever...
Crystal Lake TV Series Recruits Original Friday the 13th Star, Scream Creator
Yesterday being a Friday the 13th meant that the world couldn't have gone without an update to the upcoming Crystal Lake TV series, and it's an exciting one. As reported by Fandom's Eric Goldman, series showrunner Bryan Fuller was in attendance for a special screening of Friday the 13th Part 3 at the Chinese Theatre last night, offering two big details about the show. The former Hannibal creator revealed that not only is Scream creator Kevin Williamson on board to write an episode, but that original film star Adrienne King is set to appear in a recurring role.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Call Out New Free Offer
Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have gone through a bit of a rough patch recently considering how this month's free Games with Gold were received compared to the PlayStation Plus titles and how Xbox Game Pass games were added in recent weeks. Following those events which were largely perceived as setbacks or downgrades by subscribers, the Free Play Days games – or game, in this case – also made for an odd turn of events that hasn't gone unnoticed by Xbox Live Gold users.
Epic Games Store Surprise Gives Away 3 Free Games at Once
Epic Games routinely gives away one or two free games a week through the Epic Games Store, but this week, it's done one better for players. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away three free games at once, and one of those is a game that just released within the past couple of months. The games in question are Divine Knockout, First Class Trouble, and Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and you can claim them all for free now so long as you have an Epic Games Store account.
New Mass Effect Tease Shared, But What Does It Mean?
There's a new tease from BioWare director Michael Gamble for Mass Effect fans, but nobody has been able to figure out what it means, which in turn means it's possible it's actually not teasing anything. The "tease" in question that has Mass Effect fans trying to connect the dots comes straight from Gamble's Twitter account.
New Update May Reveal When Starfield Is Releasing
A new update out of Xbox may -- emphasis on may -- reveal when Starfield is releasing. The new game from Bethesda Game Studios, the makers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, is currently scheduled to release sometime in the first half of this year, which is to say sometime by June. When exactly within this window remains a mystery, but we may have a better idea thanks to the aforementioned update.
Junji Ito Maniac Hypes Netflix Release With New Trailer
Famed Horror artist Junji Ito's legendary works will be getting a new anime adaptation soon with some of the stories that have never made the jump before, and Netflix is hyping up the premiere of Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre with a new trailer! Although Ito's one of the most celebrated manga creators around the world, it's been an admittedly tough road so far in terms of actually bringing these stories to life through anime. Now this newest series with Netflix is taking its shot with some of the stories fans never thought would ever get adapted either.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Gets Update from Ubisoft After Canceling Multiple Games
Ubisoft has provided an update on Beyond Good and Evil 2 amidst an interesting week for the company. For many, many years, Ubisoft has been trying to get a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil out the door. There was a more direct sequel in the works in the mid-2000s, but it never properly materialized. The series laid dormant for years as small fan campaigns for a sequel happened online. In the late 2010s, however, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on Beyond Good and Evil 2 and promised fans would get to partake in playtesting to help provide critical feedback for the game as it was being made. However, it has been years since we have seen the game.
New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support
A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Lady Nagant's Voice Actor, Character Design
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series with the newest episode of the anime, and the sixth season is celebrating by revealing who the voice behind the massively popular Lady Nagant with a close look at her character design for the anime! After everything that went down in the first half of the season last Fall, Season 6's final episodes now see Japan in the wake of the chaos caused by the war between the heroes and villains. Things are only going to get messier with some new faces joining the fray soon too.
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
