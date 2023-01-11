ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wautoma, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Chilton first responders complete challenging rescue after man fell in the woods

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders and firefighters in Chilton hiked a half mile into the swamp to rescue a man who fell in the woods on Thursday morning. In a Facebook post by the Chilton Fire Department, authorities shared some details about the challenging rescue that took place near Jefferson Road in the Chilton area.
CHILTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield

(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
onfocus.news

Portion of Wood County Highway A to Close January 17

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – County Highway A in Wood County will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for the movement of an oversized load. Plan for an alternate route as this load will not allow for traffic to pass by. Alliant will also have power lines down in the roadway to accommodate this load. See the map below for closure details and suggested alternate route.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot

The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

DNR violates local zoning ordinance

MADISON — The regulatory shoe is on the other foot for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, served with notice on that it has violated Winnebago County zoning code. It appears the agency failed to secure conditional use and zoning permits before starting construction on a maintenance garage (cold...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner

SHAWANO (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-13-23 fdl county sheriff says crisis situation shows value of social worker position

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a crisis situation this week involving a suicidal person shows how important a new social worker position in the office. The crisis social worker was able to convince a homeless veteran who was contemplating suicide in the Eldorado Marsh to peacefully surrender. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the social worker talked with the man for about an hour on the phone, developing a rapport with him, that eventually led to a positive outcome. Waldschmidt says it solidifies and justifies the social worker position. “It’s a proud moment when the system that we have in place works to this extent,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. Waldschmidt says the man is getting the help that he needs and reminds others in distress that help is available. The US Department of Veterans Affairs crisis line for veterans is available 24/7 by dialling Locally the Fond du Lac County crisis line is (920) 929-3535.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

