The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a crisis situation this week involving a suicidal person shows how important a new social worker position in the office. The crisis social worker was able to convince a homeless veteran who was contemplating suicide in the Eldorado Marsh to peacefully surrender. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the social worker talked with the man for about an hour on the phone, developing a rapport with him, that eventually led to a positive outcome. Waldschmidt says it solidifies and justifies the social worker position. “It’s a proud moment when the system that we have in place works to this extent,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. Waldschmidt says the man is getting the help that he needs and reminds others in distress that help is available. The US Department of Veterans Affairs crisis line for veterans is available 24/7 by dialling Locally the Fond du Lac County crisis line is (920) 929-3535.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO