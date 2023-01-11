Read full article on original website
WSAW
Area football programs could see drastic changes with WIAA conference realignment proposal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Conference Realignment Task Force convened Thursday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the modified football-only realignment plans and met Friday to finalize recommendations to advance to the Board of Control. The notable local takeaways from the current list of proposals include the Valley...
Four hurt after school bus carrying Neenah students tipped over during ski trip
At least four people were hurt after a school bus rolled on its side in Waushara County Wednesday night. No tickets have been issued at this time as authorities investigate.
wearegreenbay.com
Chilton first responders complete challenging rescue after man fell in the woods
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders and firefighters in Chilton hiked a half mile into the swamp to rescue a man who fell in the woods on Thursday morning. In a Facebook post by the Chilton Fire Department, authorities shared some details about the challenging rescue that took place near Jefferson Road in the Chilton area.
cwbradio.com
Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
onfocus.news
Portion of Wood County Highway A to Close January 17
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – County Highway A in Wood County will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for the movement of an oversized load. Plan for an alternate route as this load will not allow for traffic to pass by. Alliant will also have power lines down in the roadway to accommodate this load. See the map below for closure details and suggested alternate route.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot
The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
UPDATE: 6 Pomeranians taken from home in Green Lake County found, sheriff’s office says
DALTON, Wis. — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said six dogs taken from the front yard of a home near Dalton over the weekend have been found. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the Pomeranians — four puppies and two adults — were taken sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The post described a suspect...
empowerwisconsin.org
DNR violates local zoning ordinance
MADISON — The regulatory shoe is on the other foot for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, served with notice on that it has violated Winnebago County zoning code. It appears the agency failed to secure conditional use and zoning permits before starting construction on a maintenance garage (cold...
WATCH: Winnebago child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
WSAW
Trial ordered for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - A judge in Waupaca County has ruled that the 52-year-old man recently charged with the 1992 murders of two people will head to trial. Tony Haase remains in the Waupaca County Jail on a $2 million cash bond. Friday, the court heard testimony from a senior...
Fox11online.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner
SHAWANO (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
WBAY Green Bay
Court again denies involuntary intoxication defense in attack on Oshkosh West officer
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has again denied an involuntary intoxication defense for a man charged in an attack on an Oshkosh school resource officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.
nbc15.com
Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener. A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old...
radioplusinfo.com
1-13-23 fdl county sheriff says crisis situation shows value of social worker position
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a crisis situation this week involving a suicidal person shows how important a new social worker position in the office. The crisis social worker was able to convince a homeless veteran who was contemplating suicide in the Eldorado Marsh to peacefully surrender. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the social worker talked with the man for about an hour on the phone, developing a rapport with him, that eventually led to a positive outcome. Waldschmidt says it solidifies and justifies the social worker position. “It’s a proud moment when the system that we have in place works to this extent,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. Waldschmidt says the man is getting the help that he needs and reminds others in distress that help is available. The US Department of Veterans Affairs crisis line for veterans is available 24/7 by dialling Locally the Fond du Lac County crisis line is (920) 929-3535.
