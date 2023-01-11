Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
WTVCFOX
Rep. Bobby Wood, longtime state lawmaker from Hamilton County, passes away Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Funeral arrangements have been made for former Tennessee lawmaker Rep. Bobby Wood, who served his constituents in Hamilton County for 28 years, and passed away Thursday morning. There will be a visitation for Bobby Wood on January 16th from 4p.m.-8p.m. at Redemption Point Church in...
WTVCFOX
Leadership Hamilton County Schools host "Principal for a Day" event
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools hosted the annual Leadership Hamilton County Schools "Principal for a Day" event Thursday. Leadership HCS creates opportunities for community leaders to understand HCS in a unique way. Chelsea Johnson is the Director of Community Relations and Foundations for Blue Cross Blue Shield....
WTVCFOX
Records show Brainerd HS principal hired security guard who lied about criminal background
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emails and documents we obtained show a third-party security guard accused of punching a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the face last week was hired by the school's principal before first getting approval from Hamilton County Schools. Another revelation we discovered through additional documents: The...
WTVCFOX
"Very scary:" Advance EMT one of many in Meigs County affected by storm Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — As storms hit across our viewing area Thursday, Meigs County was hit particularly hard, upending trees, taking down power lines, and causing damage to homes. We spoke with an Advance EMT who had a run in with a tree while trying to make his way...
WTVCFOX
Residents share concerns over growing mailbox theft across Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — We spoke with residents from East Ridge, Soddy-Daisy, and Apison who all share one thing in common: their mail has been stolen. It's a growing concern that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about. “I know it was in the mailbox, because...
WTVCFOX
Jury convicts man for his role in deadly Interstate 75 accident in Whitfield County
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County on Friday convicted a man whose actions caused the death of a driver on I-75 in Whitfield County back in 2020. 58-year-old Mitchell Dion Morgan faces at least 10 years in prison, and perhaps quite a bit more, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee advocates call for change with foster children facing lack of stable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 900 foster children in Chattanooga are stuck in an unstable system. A new report reveals the state's instability rate is double the national average and has been increasing for years now. Friday we spoke to local experts about the state's plan to address the...
WTVCFOX
Brick wall collapse destroys 1 car, damages 2 others in downtown Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It was a close call for three people in a vehicle on Main Street in downtown Chattanooga Thursday morning, as they narrowly escaped being injured in a wall collapse. The Chattanooga Fire Department says at about 11:35 a.m., as strong storms were moving through Chattanooga, the...
WTVCFOX
Affidavit: Chattanooga woman points pepper ball gun at husband over divorce dispute
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman is facing charges after pointing a pepper ball gun at her husband during a dispute over signing divorce papers, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says the incident happened at a parking lot next to the old jail at 600 Walnut Street:. When officers...
WTVCFOX
"Silent Murders:" Families share concerns about Silverdale inmate medical neglect
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Family members of those behind bars in Hamilton County are leaning on each other Friday. They call it "the silent murders," a panel discussion where loved ones of inmates at Silverdale Detention Center shared concerns of medical neglect. The panel was held at Eastdale Village...
WTVCFOX
Witness reports answer questions about truck driver's route in Collegedale train crash
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Witness reports reveal new information about what led up to a train crash in Collegedale last month. Documents we obtained through an open records request say the driver had trucks escorting him and reveal who witnesses say told him to cross the tracks. "If he didn't...
