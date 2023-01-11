Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington. The person who spoke to the AP Wednesday on condition of anonymity says the legal team found the additional material at a second location. The person would not say when or where the material was found or provide specific details about the level of classification of the documents.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO