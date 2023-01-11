Read full article on original website
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
AP News Summary at 2:34 a.m. EST
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington. The person who spoke to the AP Wednesday on condition of anonymity says the legal team found the additional material at a second location. The person would not say when or where the material was found or provide specific details about the level of classification of the documents.
China reports 60,000 coronavirus-related deaths from December after concerns of underreporting
Beijing finally reported nearly 60,000 coronavirus deaths since Dec. 8 and after reporting nearly none since a surge hit in October and after it lifted lockdown restrictions.
US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has launched an online appointment system for migrants to be exempt from limits on seeking asylum, its latest major step to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began making appointments up to two weeks out at eight crossings on the Mexican border on its website and through CBPOne, a mobile app that the agency has used in limited ways since 2020. CBPOne is poised to replace an opaque, bewildering patchwork of exemptions to a pandemic-related public health order known as Title 42. Advocates are caught off-guard by the changes, while some say they are welcome.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:46 p.m. EST
Designer Thom Browne bests Adidas in court battle of stripes. NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Browne emerged from a New York courthouse victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a battle over stripes. A smiling Browne told The Associated Press on Thursday that he hopes the preservation of his striped designs on luxury athletic clothing and accessories inspires others whose work is challenged by larger clothing producers. Adidas had sued Browne over the stripes on his activewear, which the company said infringed on its own well-known trademark. In a statement after the jury’s verdict, an Adidas spokesperson promised to “continue to vigilantly enforce our intellectual property, including filing any appropriate appeals.”
