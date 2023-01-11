ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Taste of Country

Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
HollywoodLife

Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

