The United Kingdom condemned Iran Saturday over the execution of Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian defense ministry official. Driving the news: "The execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari is a barbaric act that deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement. "Through this politically motivated act, the Iranian regime has once again shown its callous disregard for human life."

