ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Tens of thousands in Israel rally against Netanyahu's far-right government

TEL AVIV — Tens of thousands in Israel gathered in the pouring rain to protest against the Netanyahu government's plan to weaken the Supreme Court and other democratic institutions. Why it matters: The plan, announced less than two weeks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government took office, has...
Axios

UK condemns Iran over "barbaric" execution of dual citizen Alireza Akbari

The United Kingdom condemned Iran Saturday over the execution of Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian defense ministry official. Driving the news: "The execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari is a barbaric act that deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement. "Through this politically motivated act, the Iranian regime has once again shown its callous disregard for human life."
Axios

UN nuclear watchdog to establish "continuous presence" in Ukraine

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency is heading to Ukraine next week to establish a "continuous presence" at all of the country's nuclear power plants, according to a Friday news release. Driving the news: The International Atomic Energy Agency is ramping up its efforts in the region to...
Axios

Exclusive: Bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords countries

A bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation is traveling this week to the Middle East for a series of visits to the countries that were part of the peace and normalization agreements brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, according to Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) who are leading the delegation.
Axios

Biden's sudden centrist push on immigration

President Biden has found recent support from border Democrats for what they view as a new public strategy on immigration. Zoom in: The administration deployed a White House address and a visit to El Paso, all while House Republicans readied for investigations into the administration's handling of the border. "I...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Suspect in assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe charged

The suspect accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was formally charged with murder Friday, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested soon after Abe's death after he allegedly shot the former prime minister with a homemade gun last July. Yamagami underwent a mental...
Axios

GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to probe DOJ activity on Biden docs

The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation related to President Biden's handling of classified documents, the committee's Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote in a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The big picture: While the special counsel probe into Biden's handling of docs is still early,...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

Focus groups: Florida swing voters open to some GOP investigations

Florida swing voters were supportive of House Republicans' plans to investigate the FBI and Justice Department as well as the Biden administration's handling of the immigration crisis, in the latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups. Why it matters: The new GOP majority risks overreach if it pursues too broad of a...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Schumer: Unlike Trump, Biden handled discovery of classified documents "correctly"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told CNN Friday morning that President Biden has properly handled the discovery of classified documents at his home and private office. Driving the news: “I think President Biden has handled this correctly,” he told CNN. “He’s fully cooperated with the prosecutors. When the documents...
Axios

NSA leader pushes lawmakers to keep key surveillance power

The head of the National Security Agency made his case Thursday for lawmakers to keep a key NSA surveillance power intact ahead of a tough reauthorization battle this year. The big picture: Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is set to expire at the end of the year, jeopardizing a surveillance authority that allows intelligence agencies to collect warrantless online communications from foreign persons.
Axios

Scoop: White House narrowing executive order on China investments

The Biden administration is leaning toward making its executive order on U.S. investments in China more focused and targeted than some of the earlier suggestions, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Imposing new controls on U.S. companies and investors looking to develop and support Chinese projects will mark another escalation...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy