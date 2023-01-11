Read full article on original website
Daniel Kearney
3d ago
she should step down immediately, communist Kathy is taken away what 90% of New Yorkers use not only for cooking, heating and other uses natural gas she can't take that away she's a loser
Reply
8
James Broderick
3d ago
As a 35-year power company employee, I will say no why. The same transmission lines from Niagara Falls to Albany were there 50 years before I started (1969) and are still there today.
Reply
6
stone wolf
3d ago
it should be make ny zero government sticking their nose in are lifes
Reply
7
Related
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
Hochul says energy initiative will help 800,000 New Yorkers
The governor announced the EMpower Plus Program this week.
CoinTelegraph
New York sued by environmental group after approval of crypto mining facility: Report
The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) was sued by environmental activists on Jan. 13 for approving the takeover of a cryptocurrency mining facility in the state. According to The Guardian, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for regulating public utilities, and authorized in September 2022 the conversion of the Fortistar North power plant into a crypto mining site.
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
Hochul backs eventual ban on gas furnaces and stoves in new buildings
Environmental groups largely hailed the proposals, with some calling for even more aggressive action.
esgtoday.com
New York to Charge Emitters $1 Billion per Year, Reinvest in Emissions Reduction
Large greenhouse gas emitters and fuel distributors in New York will be required to pay more than $1 billion per year, according to a new “Cap-and-Invest” program unveiled by Governor Kathy Hochul in her 2023 State of the State address, with proceeds reinvested in emissions reduction initiatives and support for vulnerable communities facing rising energy prices.
nysenate.gov
Say NO to a gas stove BAN
Out-of-touch politicians and bureaucrats in Albany are moving forward with a BAN on gas cooking stoves. This recipe for disaster isn’t being cooked up out of “public health” concerns. It’s the latest ingredient of Albany’s unaffordable, unforgiving, and unsustainable climate agenda. It’s also another assault...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio
Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes
Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
Gas Stoves Causing Kids Asthma in New York State
Gas appliances are on the list and it might be a good one after you take a look at this study. A recent study found asthma cases in up to 650,000 children could have been caused by using gas stoves in the house
Town supervisors on LI frustrated with rezoning requirements of Gov. Hochul's housing plan
Under Hochul's plan, if a town or village fails to meet the 3% target, a new state housing approval board could overrule local zoning laws to create a new development.
California utility company warns customers of 24 percent increases on gas and electric bills
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has announced rate hikes that will send residential bills soaring by about 24 percent for the company’s California customers. The utility company provides electricity and natural gas to 5.5 million electric customers and 4.5 million natural gas customers in a large portion of northern California.
Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down
The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
ithaca.com
NYSEG Cooperating with State in Billing Error Investigation
Your complaints about NYSEG haven’t gone unnoticed. An investigation into billing errors at NYSEG has been initiated by the New York Department of Public Service after electric and gas customers from more than 40 counties across the Empire State say they have been impacted by billing errors. Ithaca resident...
Gov. Hochul's New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State.
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
New York State Parks announces $1.7 million project to restore portion of Erie Canal
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Thursday, January 12 that construction began on a $1.7 million project to restore a portion of the original Erie Canal. The project will stabilize the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Montgomery County. The […]
NY fired up over potential gas stove ban: It's 'not wanted'
New Yorkers are saying Gov. Kathy Hochul's plans to ban gas heating and appliances are "not wanted" in their homes. Here's why they want to stick with what they've got.
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As many utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last winter, you can expect […]
Comments / 7