North Adams city council elects Sapienza vice president, receives grant on community violence prevention at first meeting of ’23

Great Barrington — The town’s Police Department has hired five new officers, according to Police Chief Paul Storti. Chief Storti spoke to the Selectboard about the hirings during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, January 9. The department’s five new hires are Dylan Cook, Samuel Riva, and Robert Lamont all of Great Barrington, along with Caleb Kollmer of Lee, and Westley Reel of Lakeville, Conn.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO