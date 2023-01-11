North Adams city council elects Sapienza vice president, receives grant on community violence prevention at first meeting of ’23

Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs superintendent discusses plan to hire additional school resource officers
The Saratoga Springs City School District Board of Education voted this week to hire two additional school resource officers. The 5 to 4 vote, bringing the total number of district SRO’s to four, comes after some community division over the role of police in schools. In addition to being...
wamc.org
Rensselaer County Executive, facing cancer and a trial, delivers State of the County address
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin gave his sixth State of the County address today in Troy. McLaughlin delivered his most upbeat address to date, telling those gathered at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom that he was proud of what he called the county's "unprecedented success." "We are leaders across the state...
theberkshireedge.com
Police Department hires five new officers, gets re-accredited by state
Great Barrington — The town’s Police Department has hired five new officers, according to Police Chief Paul Storti. Chief Storti spoke to the Selectboard about the hirings during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, January 9. The department’s five new hires are Dylan Cook, Samuel Riva, and Robert Lamont all of Great Barrington, along with Caleb Kollmer of Lee, and Westley Reel of Lakeville, Conn.
wamc.org
Dr. King Celebration Weekend returns to Saratoga Springs
For the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020, MLK Saratoga is hosting its annual in-person celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. in Saratoga Springs. Running through Monday, the long weekend includes performances, presentations, and service projects intended to unite community members around the ideals of Dr. King including peace and justice for all and building civil and human rights awareness.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
WNYT
Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
spectrumnews1.com
Pittsfield city councilors concerned about winter storm cleanup operations
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield city councilors expressed concerns at the council's meeting Tuesday night about the city's response to a winter storm just before Christmas. Ward 2 councilor Charles Kronick presented his own report of weather data from the December 23 storm, showing what he felt were flaws in the city's cleanup. Kronick said crews failed to pre-treat the roads and didn't use the city's emergency notification system, CodeRED, to alert drivers.
wamc.org
1/12/23 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, and Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld. Novelist Elinor Lipman in South Hadley,...
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth,” says Berkshire DA
One person was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after police found illegal drugs worth more than $31,000 in street value.
wamc.org
Mark Vanhoenacker "Imagine a City" event at Northshire Bookstore
In his small New England hometown, Mark Vanhoenacker spent his childhood dreaming of the distant, real cities he found on the illuminated globe in his bedroom, and of one perfect metropolis that existed only in his imagination. In "Imagine a City," Vanhoenacker weaves travelogue with memoir, Mark celebrates the cities...
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
Family of 2014 Springfield murder victim demands justice as suspect still awaits trial
The family of TayClair Moore is demanding accountability in the 2014 murder case, saying her alleged killer should be brought to trial. The Hampden County District Attorney's office confirms Frederick Pinney still faces a murder indictment but he is out on bail.
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
wamc.org
51% #1747: Dolly Chugh on “A More Just Future”
———— Guests: Dolly Chugh, social psychologist and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, and author of A More Just Future: Psychological Tools for Reckoning With Our Past and Driving Social Change; La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Erika Camilli, licensed creative arts therapist and certified life coach with Nuvance Health.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination
A Windham County Superior Court judge threw out a lawsuit over an Academy School student who was accidentally vaccinated without parental consent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination.
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
