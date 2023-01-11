ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

North Adams city council elects Sapienza vice president, receives grant on community violence prevention at first meeting of ’23

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theberkshireedge.com

Police Department hires five new officers, gets re-accredited by state

Great Barrington — The town’s Police Department has hired five new officers, according to Police Chief Paul Storti. Chief Storti spoke to the Selectboard about the hirings during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, January 9. The department’s five new hires are Dylan Cook, Samuel Riva, and Robert Lamont all of Great Barrington, along with Caleb Kollmer of Lee, and Westley Reel of Lakeville, Conn.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
wamc.org

Dr. King Celebration Weekend returns to Saratoga Springs

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020, MLK Saratoga is hosting its annual in-person celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. in Saratoga Springs. Running through Monday, the long weekend includes performances, presentations, and service projects intended to unite community members around the ideals of Dr. King including peace and justice for all and building civil and human rights awareness.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield city councilors concerned about winter storm cleanup operations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield city councilors expressed concerns at the council's meeting Tuesday night about the city's response to a winter storm just before Christmas. Ward 2 councilor Charles Kronick presented his own report of weather data from the December 23 storm, showing what he felt were flaws in the city's cleanup. Kronick said crews failed to pre-treat the roads and didn't use the city's emergency notification system, CodeRED, to alert drivers.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

1/12/23 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, and Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld. Novelist Elinor Lipman in South Hadley,...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
wamc.org

Mark Vanhoenacker "Imagine a City" event at Northshire Bookstore

In his small New England hometown, Mark Vanhoenacker spent his childhood dreaming of the distant, real cities he found on the illuminated globe in his bedroom, and of one perfect metropolis that existed only in his imagination. In "Imagine a City," Vanhoenacker weaves travelogue with memoir, Mark celebrates the cities...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

51% #1747: Dolly Chugh on “A More Just Future”

———— Guests: Dolly Chugh, social psychologist and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, and author of A More Just Future: Psychological Tools for Reckoning With Our Past and Driving Social Change; La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Erika Camilli, licensed creative arts therapist and certified life coach with Nuvance Health.
ALBANY, NY
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

