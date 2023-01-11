Read full article on original website
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
Mass. nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with patient’s morphine
On Thursday, a nurse was sentenced to serve 52 months in prison with three years of supervised release in federal court in Worcester for tampering with morphine prescribed to a patient with dementia, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced. On March 8, 2022, Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough pleaded...
whdh.com
Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist on missing Cohasset mom's children
Mass. General's Dr. Khadijah Booth Watkins speaks about the children of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe -- in state custody while their father faces a criminal charge of misleading police.
WCVB
Cambridge protest demands answers in fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A community protest was held outside the Harvard Square MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, as residents of the city continue to call for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot...
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
WCVB
Vigil held for missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe as search for mom of three continues
COHASSET, Mass. — A vigil was held Thursday evening for Cohasset woman Ana Walshe as investigators continue to search for the mother of three young boys. Ana Walshe, who has not been seen since early New Year's Day, was reported missing on Jan. 4. by her employer in Washington, D.C., when she didn't report to work. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is charged with misleading the investigation into his wife's disappearance and is in state custody.
WCVB
Community anger, frustration over fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There was outrage and disruption at a community meeting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday night as residents of the city called for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot and killed by...
communityadvocate.com
Former Bolton Street Tavern employee charged with vandalism
MARLBOROUGH – A former employee of the Bolton Street Tavern faces charges of vandalism after he reportedly fired on the business with a BB/pellet gun. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at around 6:44 p.m., police responded to the tavern for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers were met by the manager, who said a former employee, identified as Patrick Sweeney, had peppered the building with several red crosses. The suspect sent an employee a video on Instagram showing the crosses being sprayed onto the building.
Police seek 5 suspects wanted in Boston assault
BOSTON - Boston Police are seeking five suspects wanted for an assault on New Year's Day. Police say a man was punched and kicked several times by a group of men in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, Boston Police released surveillance images and descriptions of the suspects: Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest. Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
thisweekinworcester.com
Northborough Nurse Gets More than 4 Years in Prison for Tampering with Morphine
BOSTON - A registered nurse was sentenced to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Thursday on charges related to tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 42, of Northborough, pleaded guilty on March 8, 2022, to one count...
GoFundMe started for Brandon Sullivan, teenage gunshot survivor of Hyannis robbery
A 19-year-old gunshot victim from Hyannis remains in an intensive care unit after a reported robbery over two weeks ago. The victim’s sister has created a GoFundMe fundraiser with the goal of raising $30,000 to help with the medical costs. The Barnstable Police Department reported the shooting occurred on...
Ana Walshe told police Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and friends in 2014: report
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe alleged her now-husband had threatened to kill her and her friends in 2014, according to a police report filed at the time in Washington, DC. When the pair were dating, she told DC Metro police that Brian Walshe “made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her and her friends,” the incident report states. Brian Walshe, 47, wasn’t named in the report, but sources told Boston 25 News that he was the suspect in question. The report, filed under Ana’s maiden name Knipp, also states that the suspect lived in Boston at...
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
DA: Two men, teenage girl charged with robbing, beating MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were charged in Roxbury BMC Friday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA Green Line passengers during Thursday’s evening commute. Officers responded to a report of a male being assaulted by...
WCVB
Police issue warning about potential scams amid high-profile Ana Walshe missing mother case
COHASSET, Mass. — While investigators continue to search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband is in custody on charges of misleading the investigation, the Cohasset Police Department has issued a warning about the potential for scams related to the high-profile case. Specifically, the department is warning well-meaning...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
