Cohasset, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whdh.com

Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

Vigil held for missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe as search for mom of three continues

COHASSET, Mass. — A vigil was held Thursday evening for Cohasset woman Ana Walshe as investigators continue to search for the mother of three young boys. Ana Walshe, who has not been seen since early New Year's Day, was reported missing on Jan. 4. by her employer in Washington, D.C., when she didn't report to work. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is charged with misleading the investigation into his wife's disappearance and is in state custody.
COHASSET, MA
communityadvocate.com

Former Bolton Street Tavern employee charged with vandalism

MARLBOROUGH – A former employee of the Bolton Street Tavern faces charges of vandalism after he reportedly fired on the business with a BB/pellet gun. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at around 6:44 p.m., police responded to the tavern for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers were met by the manager, who said a former employee, identified as Patrick Sweeney, had peppered the building with several red crosses. The suspect sent an employee a video on Instagram showing the crosses being sprayed onto the building.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek 5 suspects wanted in Boston assault

BOSTON - Boston Police are seeking five suspects wanted for an assault on New Year's Day. Police say a man was punched and kicked several times by a group of men in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, Boston Police released surveillance images and descriptions of the suspects: Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest. Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
New York Post

Ana Walshe told police Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and friends in 2014: report

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe alleged her now-husband had threatened to kill her and her friends in 2014, according to a police report filed at the time in Washington, DC. When the pair were dating, she told DC Metro police that Brian Walshe “made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her and her friends,” the incident report states. Brian Walshe, 47, wasn’t named in the report, but sources told Boston 25 News that he was the suspect in question. The report, filed under Ana’s maiden name Knipp, also states that the suspect lived in Boston at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA

