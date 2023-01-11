ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

2022 LSU Report Card: Running Backs

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bbyn2_0kBAM1Ek00

Former walk-on Josh Williams stole the show in 2022, Baton Rouge native Noah Cain emerged as a key piece.

It was a slow start for this LSU offense in 2022. With inconsistency in the run game, it made this unit one dimensional in mainly sticking to the passing attack, but later in the season is where the running backs got in a groove.

A key factor to the LSU backfield seeing success was continuity being formed with the offensive line. When the big guys up front got going, it made this entire offense click.

The Tigers saw four running backs take significant snaps this season with former walk-on Josh Williams handling starting duties in the final few games.

Here we graded each back and what made them so effective this season:

Josh Williams: A

It’s hard not to enjoy watching Williams on the gridiron. A scrappy, do-it-all guy, he does the dirty work for this running back group when it comes to efficiency in his blocks and picking up the first down on third and short when called upon.

In 2022 Williams proved he’s much more than a situational running back. He evolved his game and thrived when given the opportunity. Once Armoni Goodwin went down with a hamstring injury early in the season, Williams took the keys as LSU's starter and never looked back.

Finishing the season with 97 carries for 532 yards rushing and six touchdowns, he led this running back room in yards, but also became a leader for this group. A player we could envision seeing in the No. 18 jersey soon, Williams is deserving of his “A” grade.

Noah Cain: B-

Cain’s time on the field was inconsistent. There were games where he didn’t see the field at all and others where he played a pivotal role in the offensive success. Regardless, when Cain did see snaps, he thrived.

He totaled 76 carries for 409 yards in 2022 with an eye-opening 10 touchdowns. Cain became a powerback for this running back room. When third and short appeared, insert Cain, and it immediately became a recipe for success.

Cain has the chance to take that next step in 2023. With an efficient first season in Baton Rouge, the hometown kid can carry his success over into next season. Pairing his red zone efficiency with consistency on third and short earned Cain his “B-” grade for being Mr. Reliable when needed.

John Emery: C-

It’s hard to give Emery a grade this season. Missing the first few games due to suspension and seeing inconsistent snaps with the emergence of both Josh Williams and Noah Cain, it certainly hurt Emery’s volume.

But when Emery was in a rhythm, it was a sight to see. Despite missing a few games, he still totaled 375 yards on 76 carries with six touchdowns. 2022 was supposed to be Emery’s year. After a remarkable offseason where he reshaped his body and looked poised for a breakout season, a suspension slowed down his positive trajectory.

It looks as though Emery will return for the 2023 season where he can build off of 2022, but we’ll keep you updated on that as we find out more. With the NFL Draft entry date closing soon, all signs point to Emery being a Tiger in 2023.

Armoni Goodwin: B

This grade is simply based on production when on the field. It was a challenging season for the sophomore back. Suffering a brutal hamstring injury early in the season and a knee injury to close out the year, Goodwin missed a plethora of games for the Tigers.

When on the field, the youngster was effective, even when the offensive line was still figuring out their identity to start the year. Goodwin totaled 267 yards on 45 attempts with five touchdowns in five games played.

In what was supposed to be a breakout season for Goodwin as well after a stellar spring camp, injuries halted that opportunity in a hurry. Look for the talented sophomore to get back on track this offseason and put it all together in 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk

Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
brproud.com

Former LSU legend to be honored with statue outside P-MAC

BATON ROUGE, La — LSU legend Seimone Augustus took the Tigers to three straight Final Fours while also earning back-to-back NCAA Player of the Year award honors in the early 2000s. Then the Minnesota Lynx picked her number one overall in the WNBA Draft, and she won four championships....
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High

BATON ROUGE - "I've heard people say... 'oh, she's gonna be the next one,' or whatever. You know, we've heard that, especially when she first graduated. I'm thinking, no, no, no. She was a generational talent," said Alvin Stewart, Seimone Augustus' high school head coach. Before Seimone Augustus led LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson announced Thursday evening that he has committed to SMU. Davis-Robinson, a freshman from Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Walk-On’s Wildcat Coming Soon to Central

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design, that is set to debut in Central. The award-winning brand announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard in Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
CENTRAL, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser

An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory.  According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy