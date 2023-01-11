Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...

2 DAYS AGO