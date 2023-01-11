Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Click10.com
Police investigating after man fatally stabs wife in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. It happened around 2:00 p.m. at a home near the 2000 block of Northwest 52nd street. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
Teen to be charged as adult in slaying of Lake Worth High student
Prosecutors will charge a juvenile as an adult with second-degree murder and carjacking in the death of a Lake Worth High School student last month, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office has determined. Investigators found the body of 17-year-old Emmanuel Castaneda on the afternoon of Dec. 21 near 120th...
Ex-DEA agent faces second-degree murder charge 5 months after road-rage incident
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent is now facing a second-degree murder charge, five months after a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach and a death later of a 67-year-old man.
Former Florida Police Officer Arrested For Trafficking Fentanyl
A 60-year-old former law enforcement officer in Florida was arrested Friday on drug charges. David Allen Disgdiertt of Homestead, Florida, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, the sale of a synthetic narcotic, and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Sheriff’s
Click10.com
Police: Man, 19, wore Broward court’s GPS ankle monitor during Miami-Dade crime spree
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joshua Reed had a Broward County court’s pre-trial release GPS ankle-worn bracelet when he was a part of a crew’s crime spree, police said. Reed, 19, who was out on bond for grand theft auto in Broward County and has a pending case in Palm Beach County, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday.
Click10.com
Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend in Miami Gardens, police say
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman shot her ex-boyfriend on Friday night in Miami Gardens, police said. Police officers responded shortly before 9:20 p.m., to an area near Miami Gardens Drive and Sixth Avenue, according to Diana Delgado-Gourgue, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
NBC Miami
Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County
A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
cw34.com
Police confirm two murder victims were Palm Beach Central High School students
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the triple homicide in Palm Springs Wednesday night. Police have now confirmed two of those young men were students at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington. They were shot to death during an incident, that police say might...
Police: 2 Students Who Died Were Among 3 People Shot In Palm Springs
While the school district gave no information, Palm Springs Police confirm those students were among three people killed during a shooting on Wednesday night.
Florida parents arrested after 1-year-old dies from drug overdose, deputies say
Parents of a 1-year-old in Broward County were arrested Monday after their son died from a drug overdose last year, the sheriff's office said.
Click10.com
Man accused of beating pregnant woman in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police officers arrested a domestic violence suspect after a standoff on Thursday afternoon in Miramar. A special weapons and tactics team stood guard around a home at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and Nassau Drive, just south of Miramar Parkway. The man was hiding in the home’s fenced yard.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
South Miami Police tie suspect to 14 burglaries, robberies
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video shows a violent home burglary in South Miami and now police say one of the suspects who was captured is a serial burglar tied to 14 burglaries and robberies in Miami-Dade and Broward.South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the surveillance video from January 7th shows two men "violently trying to get into a home."Bosch says they are captured on camera using a boulder and a wooden plank to break into the home while a family was inside. One suspect gets inside but takes off after an alarm goes off....
WSVN-TV
Police conducting death investigation in Lauderhill after body found in canal
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal. Lauderhill Police arrived to the scene in the canal behind 1280 NW 43rd Ave., Friday. According to officials, a resident at the Park South Apartments found the body floating behind their building.
AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide
WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
Boy, 14, struck by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale. Police said in a written statement that police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.The boy had been riding a scooter at the time of the crash, authorities said. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh talked with a witness on the scene -- and why she feels speed bumps are not enough.A witness, who did not want to show her face, told CBS4 she ran over to help."And when I...
west-palm-beach-news.com
2 sustained minor accidents in West Palm Seaside capturing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 pm near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen...
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows suspect hold father at gunpoint, feet away from wife and baby
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Hollywood are trying to identify an armed robber who held the father of a family at gunpoint on his front porch, just steps away from his wife and 3-month-old daughter. Surveillance video shared by the family shows the robber running toward the father at...
