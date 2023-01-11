ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lootpress

Commissioner Leonhardt Calls for hard Commitment on Laboratory Funding

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After reviewing Governor Jim Justice’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, Commissioner Kent Leonhardt released the following statement:. “I’m thrilled to finally see a line-item for laboratories within the budget bill, but I am disappointed that it’s only a soft commitment through the surplus section. With the Legislature looking to push historic policy changes, including record tax breaks, we need the same kind of enthusiasm towards rebuilding our labs. I am worried as we increase the overall budget by $200 million, spend down our ARPA dollars and pass these tax cuts, we will miss a once-in-a-generation chance to build state-of-the-art laboratories,” said Commissioner Leonhardt.
lootpress.com

Weekly Recap in the West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — When members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11, to kick off the first session of the 86th Legislature, it marked the first time in history that single-member House districts will represent the state. West Virginia Supreme...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Backwards: Lawmakers wasting time with bad bills

It will take a while to wade through the list of bills introduced for the 2023 West Virginia Legislative Session, given that there are 605 of them. But there are too many lowlights to let go unmentioned, as lawmakers get rolling. Sadly, there is plenty of it that seems just...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From birth to death, the West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources touches every aspect of your life. The mammoth entity also spends more of your tax dollars than any other state agency. Yet, state lawmakers say its shortcomings are many, including issues with...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Friday Mega Millions Reaches $1.35 Billion

Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food …. Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans'pets. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem. Local residents speak...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
IDAHO STATE
wwnrradio.com

Last Week for West Virginians to Enroll in ACA Marketplace

Charleston, WV – The deadline to enroll in Marketplace health insurance coverage for 2023 is January. Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a record amount of grant. funding to organizations that provide free help to consumers needing help enrolling in health coverage. In. West...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

