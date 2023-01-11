Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Parks & Rec staff reverses course on admission fees for rec centers, Prairie Park Nature Center
The Lawrence Parks & Recreation Department has decided not to implement admission fees for the city’s recreation centers and Prairie Park Nature Center this year, according to a news release Friday. LPRD will, however, implement increased fees for programming and facility rentals, and the fees will go into effect...
WIBW
Stormont Vail Events Center to expand services to include food & beverages
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement has come out Friday saying that the Stormont Vail Events Center will expand its services to include food and beverage catering. The third-party venue management division of Oak View Group, OVG360, is the company that oversees the Stormont Vail Events Center’s operations, and the company released that the center will now serve food, drink, and catering services for the five buildings on the campus. OVG360 said that adding catering services will magnify the experience.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
WIBW
The Weather Room set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Weather Room, a restaurant with a complicated history, is set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand. AIM Strategies, LLC, - a local marketing company - announced on Thursday, Jan. 12, that it will relaunch and reopen its third restaurant downtown - The Weather Room. The Weather Room first opened in 2019 under different management and later transitioned to Fedeli’s Italian eatery.
WIBW
KPZ Week 5 (B): Piper 71, Topeka West 56
The Celtic Fox saw a full house Friday night as they welcomed the annual Jam4dan fundraiser. The fundraiser in its 16th year supports the Dan Falley Memorial Fund and Scholarship.
WIBW
Dinosaur Exhibit heads to Flint Hills Discovery Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Flint Hills Discovery Center will be welcoming a new temporary exhibit in late January. The latest exhibit feature Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed will explore the bones and fossils belonging to giants that once roamed the Earth. It will be interactive, hands-on exhibit that will give guests of...
WIBW
Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization. The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen...
WIBW
Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
WIBW
A furry friend from Helping Hands Humane Society needs a home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This little cat named Hijinks is available at the Helping Hands Humane Society. Hijinks is one of the many animals up for adoption at the shelter.
Kansas City Restaurant Week begins Friday with 216 restaurants participating
Kansas City Restaurant Week has officially begun Friday as 216 restaurants from a variety of cuisines and diets all around the area participate.
WIBW
Shawnee County Commission Chair Bill Riphahn details new public meeting structure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commission Chair Bill Riphahn joined 13 News ‘Eye on Northeast Kansas’ to talk about a new public meeting structure. Riphahn also talks about the new ‘opt-out’ recycling plan for Shawnee County Solid Waste.
KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation
A marijuana grow facility moved in near E. 23rd and Indiana, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there's been one big problem.
WIBW
Icy roads play part in collisions around Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While much of Northeast Kansas only received about an inch of snow overnight, it was enough to play party to some icy collisions in the morning. While traffic seemed to move smoothly in the Capital City just before 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were out all night attempting to clear the icy roads. However, the melting slush and freezing temperatures allowed the precipitation to refreeze on Topeka roads which created slick spots across the city.
AOL Corp
This Kansas City distillery was named an international bucket list drinking spot
J. Rieger & Co. is an iconic spot in Kansas City, and now the distillery is reaching worldwide fame. This month, Wine Enthusiast included it in its list of “8 Bucket List Drink Spots Around the World.” It’s featured on the list with other distilleries in Amsterdam, Las Vegas and Tel Aviv, Israel.
KCTV 5
Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
WIBW
Last day of Topeka’s 34th annual Farm Show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last day for the Topeka 34th annual Farm Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center also means the last day for one man’s free horse training clinic. The Farm Show features various farm equipment -- with tractors old and new on display, along with the latest on agriculture innovation and technology, but another feature at the Farm Show is Horse trainer Scott Daily’s clinic to help train horses.
